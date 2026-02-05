Katie Miller, Wife of Stephen Miller Calls Epstein Files A “Democrat Hoax”

Taylor Hill / Stephen Miller / Katie Miller

Katie Miller, wife of immigrant despiser Stephen Miller, is dismissing victims of Jeffrey Epstein’s calls for accountability and transparency.

Parroting her orange lord and savior, and husband’s boss, Donald Trump, Katie Miller is also calling the push to release the Epstein files, and to finally hold the powerful men in them to the fire for being creeps, a “Democrat hoax.”

“The Epstein files is a Democrat hoax perpetuated on the American people,” Miller said on social media. “Why didn’t Bill Clinton, Reid Hoffman, or Bill Gates push for Epstein’s arrest or prosecutions of serious wrongdoings by their friends during Obama or Biden years?”

She also tried to paint Orange Mussolini, whose name pops up a ridiculous number of times in the Epstein files as the person who spearheaded Epstein’s downfall legally.

“In President Trump’s first term, Jeffrey Epstein was arrested and jailed. In his second, he’s released the files. It’s curious why didn’t these Democrats want Justice before?” she continued.

Social Media Rips Katie Miller For Her Nonsense

Of course, Miller is getting clowned for her ridiculous comments.

“There it is, guys. Sex trafficking of children is a “hoax.” The American-Israeli hasbara is pro-child rape, kidnapping and torture,” one person wrote in response to Katie Miller.

Another social media user wrote, “Katie Miller is protecting pedophiles all because her savior Donald Trump is mentioned thousands of times. No democrat cares about protecting our people if they’ve shown up in the Epstein files. They should be arrested and charged too.”

“Katie Miller is Stephen Miller’s wife. She is also calling the Epstein files a “hoax.” I can not overstate just how fucked up a position this is. This isn’t about politics, it is about arresting the sick people harming kids. F*** you, Katie Miller,” another user said.

Welp.

You can see more reactions below.