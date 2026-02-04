Source: American Sovereignty / X Post

In today’s episode of White Nationalism Is Becoming So Unpopular White Nationalists Are Paying For Ads, ahead of the Super Bowl LX, which airs this Sunday (Feb. 8), some group of pro-ICE bootlickers put up a billboard in San Francisco, declaring that ICE agents represent the “defensive player of the year,” backing the Trump administration’s persistent claims that federal agents are “under siege” by violent protesters, a claim the government has never been able to provide evidence of.

American Sovereignty, the conservative advocacy group that paid for the billboard — which likely doesn’t see the irony in invoking “sovereignty” in a country whose government is currently boasting about being a “superpower” that has the military force to take over sovereign nations and plunder their resources — posted on social media that it did so to salute “the brave Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents who work every day in defense of America.” It’s an interesting way to describe foot soldiers whom local leaders and community members in virtually every major city where they’ve been deployed have described as violent and volatile menaces who are terrorizing Black and brown migrants and brutalizing protesters just for filming them as they do it.

Anyway, let’s take a look at the right-wing eyesore the group placed in San Francisco, which is about 45 miles away from Santa Clara, where the Super Bowl will be played Sunday.

From the San Francisco Chronicle:

The digital billboard, at Mason and Jefferson streets near Fisherman’s Wharf, displayed images of what appeared to be Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and messages that say “Cheering because the home team finally started investing in defense,” “Defensive player of the year: ICE,” and “They can’t win without defense. Neither can America.” Roberto Hernandez, a longtime organizer in the Mission District, called the billboard “sickening.” He said the Latino Task Force, which he co-founded, and other immigrant rights advocates were reaching out to city officials to urge them to take the billboard down. American Sovereignty, a conservative group, said in an X post that it had placed the sign. The group says its mission is to “strengthen border security, end trafficking and cartel exploitation, and close loopholes that reward unlawful entry,” according to the group’s website. American Sovereignty did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday. Last week the group launched a multimillion-dollar advertising campaign supporting ICE in Washington, D.C., North Carolina, Michigan and Georgia, according to Fox News.

Look, I’m not saying American Sovereignty is a clear arm of the MAGA cult, but its members sure are parroting Trump administration talking points as the cultists do.

As we’ve reported numerous times, the Trump administration’s claim that it is going after the “worst of the worst” in “criminal illegal aliens” is betrayed by its own data, which consistently shows that most ICE detainees have no prior criminal record. So, no, support for ICE doesn’t equate to a bid to “end trafficking and cartel exploitation.”

As for the group’s claim that migrants are exploiting “loopholes that reward unlawful entry,” it sounds exactly like President Donald Trump, who has made similar unsubstantiated claims and is currently targeting migrants who are documented with an agenda to make them undocumented and therefore deportable.

It’s also worth mentioning that this year’s Super Bowl has been the target of white conservative ire for months, ever since it was announced that Puerto Rican pop star Bad Bunny will be headlining the halftime show. Turning Point USA is offering an alternative halftime show for bigots who think their ears will melt at the sound of a brown person singing in Spanish. The show will reportedly feature Kid Rock as well as — well, you know — whatever other over-the-hill white conservative artists are clinging to the remnants of their careers. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem — who is currently fighting for her political life due to her propensity for spreading propaganda about the victims of ICE killings — got so heated over Bad Bunny being a headliner that she started threatening to have ICE agents at the stadium, which, as it turns out, will not be the case.

So, yeah — let’s not pretend we don’t know what that billboard is really about. It ain’t about a “defense of America,” it’s about a defense of white America. That’s all the administration’s mass deportation agenda has ever been about, and it’s why groups like American Sovereignty exist in the first place.

