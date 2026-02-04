Druski, Too Short & E-40 Heading to NFL Honors

Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

The NFL Honors – the league’s answer to the Grammys and Oscars is being held on the Thursday before the Super Bowl, when basically everyone who isn’t playing gets their chance to shine. Awards for MVP, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, and Coach of the Year are being given out, but chances are, if you’re playing in the game, you won’t be there to accept them.

Hosted by actor Jon Hamm, the NFL Honors also announced a new award this year for Protector of the Year, which is given to an offensive lineman. On Tuesday, they announced more performers and presenters.

Bay Area legends Too $hort and E-40 will perform during the show, reflecting Super Bowl LX’s location at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. It’s the home of the San Francisco 49ers, with a capacity of approximately 68,500 for this year’s Super Bowl combatants, the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots.

Once the stepkid of the award show season, dwarfed by the ESPYS, NFL Honors has become an increasingly popular stop on the celebrity circuit, and this year is no exception. Comedian/actor and internet personality Druski is among the presenters, along with Tiffany Haddish, comedian Tracy Morgan, wrestler Seth Rollins, actress Madelyn Cline of Outer Banks fame, and flag football star Ashlea Klam.

Former and current NFL players presenting awards include Michael Strahan, Kurt Warner, Jordan Mailata, Steve Young and Ed McCaffrey. Sports personality Rich Eisen is presenting as well.

The NFL Honors include the NFL Man of the Year Award, given to the player who has contributed most to the community in the city he plays in or is known for his charitable and humanitarian work overall. Each team nominates one player.

Watchmaker Breitling, the official timepiece maker for the NFL, is creating watches for each of the top eight Associated Press award recipients, the Protector of the Year, and the NFL Man of the Year.

The league’s MVP will receive his own specially designed watch, distinct from the others.

Other awards presented at NFL Honors include Comeback Player of the Year, NFL Fan of the Year, the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, and Assistant Coach of the Year.

See all of the nominees below:

AP Most Valuable Player presented by Invisalign

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills QB

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars QB

Drake Maye, New England Patriots QB

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers RB

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams QB

AP Defensive Player of the Year presented by TCL

Will Anderson Jr., Houston Texans DE

Nik Bonitto, Denver Broncos LB

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns DE

Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions DE

Micah Parsons, Green Bay Packers DE

AP Offensive Player of the Year presented by Microsoft Copilot

Drake Maye, New England Patriots QB

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers RB

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams WR

Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons RB

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks WR

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year presented by EA SPORTS Madden NFL

Jaxson Dart, New York Giants QB

Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots RB

Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers WR

Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints QB

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year presented by EA SPORTS Madden NFL

Abdul Carter, New York Giants LB

Nick Emmanwori, Seattle Seahawks DB

James Pearce Jr., Atlanta Falcons DE

Carson Schwesinger, Cleveland Browns LB

Xavier Watts, Atlanta Falcons S

AP Comeback Player of the Year

Stefon Diggs, New England Patriots WR

Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions DE

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars QB

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers RB

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys QB

AP Coach of the Year

Liam Coen, Jacksonville Jaguars

Ben Johnson, Chicago Bears

Mike Macdonald, Seattle Seahawks

Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers

Mike Vrabel, New England Patriots

AP Assistant Coach of the Year

Vic Fangio, Philadelphia Eagles DC

Brian Flores, Minnesota Vikings DC

Vance Joseph, Denver Broncos DC

Klint Kubiak, Seattle Seahawks OC

Josh McDaniels, New England Patriots OC

The NFL Honors airs on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT on NBC and the NFL Network. It can also be streamed on Peacock and NFL+.

Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Honors’ Performers & Award Nominees was originally published on cassiuslife.com