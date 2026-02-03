‘No Loyalty To Anyone!’ Nicki Minaj Goes Nuclear — Accuses Jay-Z Of ‘Child Sacrifice,’ Drags Lizzo, Chrissy Teigen, Trevor Noah & More

✕

Nicki Minaj was not at the Grammy Awards this year, and she decided to make that our problem.

In line with her recent antics, the rapper took to X on Sunday night to hurl all sorts of allegations at the artists in attendance at the awards ceremony. Her rants began after host Trevor Noah pointed out Minaj’s absence from the event during his opening monologue.

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

“She’s still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues,” Noah said, joking that the president is probably bragging about having a bigger “ass” than Minaj. RELATED CONTENT: ‘Straight Off The Jumbo Jet!’ Petition To ‘Deport Nicki Minaj To Trinidad’ Explodes Online — And These 10 Jokes Are Absolutely Vicious

It didn’t take long for Nicki to respond to the former Daily Show host’s jab, once again resorting to homophobia.

“Trevor refuses to come out the closet when everyone in the industry knows his boyfriend,” she wrote on X. “Allegedly.”

She paired her tweet with a photo of her in a MAGA-esque hat that reads, “NICKI WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING.” She also included a picture of her longtime target, Jay-Z, with Aaliyah and Beyoncé when they were 15 and 16, respectively.

Nicki also took shots at Chrissy Teigen, who was standing behind Trevor Noah during his joke about her.

“Everyone knows Chrissy Tiegan has/had a dik,” she wrote, adding another, “Allegedly.”

Nicki went on to hurl insults at Lizzo, writing, “Fat Lizzo lost 300 lbs just to sell 300 albums. So now she has loose skin AND a flop album, AND a weird charge. Sheesh.”