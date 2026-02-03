Big Game Bites: Family Style Food Festival Is Bringing Cuisine, Culture & Community To Oakland Ahead Of The Super Bowl

Family Style Food Fest is bringing its signature mix of cuisine, culture, and community to Oakland just in time for football’s biggest weekend, transforming the Oakland Arena into a one-day celebration of food, fashion, and music.

Source: Complex / Family Style Food Fest

Taking place on Saturday, February 7, 2026, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., the festival will feature standout chefs, cult-favorite restaurants, and major brand collaborations — all with free general admission thanks to a partnership with Cash App and Square.

Founded in 2019, Family Style has built a reputation as a pioneering food festival that blends dining with street culture and fashion. Created by Ben Shenassafar, Bobby Kim of The Hundreds, and Miles Canares, the festival is known for its carefully curated lineup and exclusive collaborations.

The Oakland edition continues that tradition, bringing together local favorites and national names for a full-day experience that highlights both community and creativity. Through its partnership with Cash App and Square, the festival is offering complimentary general admission, making the event accessible to fans across the Bay Area.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, February 7, 2026

Time: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Location: Oakland Arena, 7000 S Coliseum Way, Oakland, CA

Tickets: Free with RSVP via Cash App x Square

In addition to food and fashion, music plays a central role in the Family Style experience. This year’s Oakland lineup spotlights Bay Area and West Coast talent, reinforcing the festival’s deep roots in local culture.

Live performances and DJ sets will include:

LaRussell

Karri

P-Lo’s The Big Guy with DJ Auxcord

Noodles

Miles Medina

Tombogo

Drewbyrd

Throughout the day, the stage will provide a soundtrack that reflects the region’s hip-hop and street culture legacy.

The 2026 Oakland festival marks the beginning of a year-long collaboration between Family Style, Cash App, and Square. The partnership centers on supporting small businesses while expanding access to the festival.

As part of the initiative:

All guests receive free GA admission

Cash App and Square will host “Larry’s Table,” a reservation-only dining experience

“Larry’s Table” will be hosted by Bay Area rapper Larry June, alongside chefs Ray Lee of Akiko’s and Tommy Cleary of Hina Yakitori, creating a first-of-its-kind restaurant experience within the festival.

You can secure your spot at Family Style Food Fest for free by RSVPing HERE.

