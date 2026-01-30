Ray J. Says Claims He Has Months To Live After Drug & Alcohol Abuse

Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty

Singer and reality show star Ray J says his health is precarious and that he may have less than a year to live. But it’s unclear how accurate his projection is, as Ray has admitted that he’s struggling with drugs and alcohol abuse.

He’s provided three updates on social media and to TMZ in recent days, saying he won’t make it past 2026 but also that he’ll be OK if he follows “the right path.”

In one video, he says he’s going to Haiti to try to find a “voodoo” cure, while someone unidentified in his background is heard saying, “You’re going to live long. You’re going to live to see your children grow up. You’re going to see your children’s children grow up.”

“I f-cked up,” Ray says. “I thought I was a bigger nigga, I thought I could handle all the drugs, I could handle all the alcohol, I could handle all the Aderall, but I couldn’t. I curbed my time here.”

He says that at the height of his addiction, he was drinking four or five bottles of alcohol daily and taking 10 “Addies” a day.

Ray’s health challenges started to become public in 2021, when he was hospitalized for non-contagious pneumonia due to what his manager said then was overwork.

Earlier this month, Ray was hospitalized for heart pain and severe pneumonia, according to TMZ. He confirmed to the outlet on Thursday that his prognosis was grim, saying he is on eight different medications, including Lipitor, Jardiance and Entresto. All of those medications are prescribed to reduce the risk of heart attacks and to reduce mortality if a heart attack should happen.

Brandy’s younger brother, who turned 45 on Jan. 17, had a hit with the song “Baby Can I” in 2005. He also played Moesha’s half-brother on the ’90s sitcom, Moesha, and has been on several reality shows over the years, including Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood and Brandy and Ray J: A Family Business.

But Ray has struggled in the last few years with his physical and mental health.

He has a tumultuous relationship with his estranged wife, Princess Love, and is currently barred by a protective order from seeing their two children, daughter Melody, 7, and son Epik, 6. On Thanksgiving Day, he was arrested for making threats against Love in a dispute over their children.

Ray says he’s been told not to smoke or drink and to remain in bed. He says Brandy paid his bills for the remainder of 2026, but no one from Brandy’s camp has confirmed or denied it. Per TMZ, he will be evaluated for a pacemaker and defibrillator when he returns to his doctors for a checkup in two weeks.

Ray told the outlet that losing access to his children has made him want to do better and that he recognized he “needs to change my way of living.”

He also said, “As long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, everything will be all right.”

