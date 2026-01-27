NFL Players From Texas That Are Playing In The Super Bowl
t’s no secret that Texas is a football powerhouse a place where high school programs consistently produce some of the greatest players the NFL has ever seen. Super Bowl LX is no different. With the final teams set for the 2026 Super Bowl, several players taking the field once again trace their roots back to Texas high school football.
As they prepare to compete on the biggest stage in the sport, it’s only right to show love to our fellow Texans who went from high school stadiums across theTexas to the Super Bowl spotlight. This list highlights the players in Super Bowl 60 who went to high school in Texas proof that when it comes to breeding NFL talent, Texas still sets the standard.
Byron murphy II
Desoto High School in DeSoto, Texas
Riq Woolen
Arlington Heights High School in Fort Worth, Texas.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rockwall High School in Rockwall, Texas.
Josh Jones
George Bush High School in Richmond, Texas.
Jalen Milroe
Tompkins High School in Katy, Texas.
Christian Gonzales
The Colony High School in The Colony, Texas.
K’Lavon Chaisson
North Shore High School in Houston, Texas
Craig Woodson
South Grand Prairie High School in Grand Prairie, Texas.
Milton Williams
Crowley High School in Crowley, Texas
Brenden Jaimes
Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas
Jack Gibbens
Smithson Valley High School in Spring Branch, Texas
Kobee Minor
Lake Dallas High School in Lake Dallas, Texas
Charles Woods
Kimball High School in Dallas, Texas
Marcus Bryant
Cedar Ridge High School in Round Rock, Texas
Elijah Arroyo
Independence High School in Frisco,Texas.
NFL Players From Texas That Are Playing In The Super Bowl was originally published on majic945.com