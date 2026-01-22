Winter Storm Essential Check List

Source: VERONIQUE TOURNIER / Getty

Bottled water — at least 1 gallon per person per day for 3 days (or more). TRENDING: Ted Cruz Has Left Texas Ahead Of Winter Storm

Non-perishable food — canned goods, dry pasta, energy bars, soups, peanut butter.

Manual can opener — essential if power goes out.

Flashlights — multiple, reliable ones.

Extra batteries — for flashlights, radios, devices.

Battery-powered/hand-crank radio — for weather updates. TRENDING: Winter Storm Alert for DFW:

Warm blankets and sleeping bags — for staying warm.

Extra warm clothing — hats, gloves, socks, layers up if you have to!

Portable phone chargers/power banks — keep devices alive.

Medications & prescriptions — refill any needed now.

First aid kit — fully stocked for minor injuries.

Sanitation supplies — wet wipes, toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer.

Pet food & supplies — your pets need to eat too.

Candles & matches/lighters — for light and small heat sources.

Snow shovel or ice scraper — for clearing walkways and vehicles.

Sand/cat litter — helps with traction on icy steps and driveways.

Car emergency kit — blankets, water, snacks, flashlight.

Fuel for heaters or camping stove — propane, butane, etc.

Important documents in waterproof bag — ID, insurance, prescriptions.

Gas – Fill your car’s gas tank you may need heat, travel or to charge your devices if you cant get a portable

Very important note: Keep carbon monoxide detectors working if using alternative heat sources