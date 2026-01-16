Brian Austin Green Opens Up About Having to Hide Dating Tichina Arnold

Green and Arnold's relationship started as a friendship but later turned romantic, though Arnold wanted to keep it private.

Brian Austin Green is opening the door to a chapter of his life that many fans never knew existed. The actor, best known for his role on Beverly Hills, 90210, recently spoke candidly about a past relationship with actress Tichina Arnold during an appearance on Deon Cole’s Funny Knowing You podcast.

According to Green, the two met during the height of their careers, when Arnold was starring on Martin and he was working on 90210. What started as a professional connection quickly turned into a close friendship. Green explained that he became friends with both Arnold and her co-star Tisha Campbell early on, bonding through music and creative projects. As Arnold began visiting his home studio, the two spent more time together, collaborating and building a connection that eventually turned romantic.

However, Green revealed that their relationship came with boundaries from the start. Arnold reportedly made it clear that she wanted to keep their romance private. For Green, who was in his early 20s at the time, this secrecy was emotionally challenging. He admitted that it triggered feelings of insecurity and made him question his self-worth, especially since he wanted to be open about their relationship.

While he initially struggled with keeping things quiet, Green said he tried to adapt. Over time, Arnold became more comfortable with being seen together, including attending Regina King’s wedding in Jamaica as a couple. Despite this progress, Green shared that he never fully felt settled in the relationship. He described being stuck in his own head, constantly questioning how others viewed him and whether he truly belonged in Arnold’s world.

Eventually, the relationship came to an end. Arnold later offered her own perspective on the breakup during a separate podcast appearance. She explained that she realized their paths were heading in different directions. According to Arnold, she believed Green would ultimately build his future and legacy with someone outside of the Black community, which made her feel the relationship didn’t have long-term potential. Rather than continue something she felt wouldn’t last, she chose to step away.

Despite the emotional complexity of their past, both stars appear to have made peace with what happened. Green shared that he and Arnold have since cleared the air and still stay in touch occasionally. In fact, he revealed that they had spoken earlier the same day he recorded the podcast.

Arnold also reflected positively on the experience, describing Green as a good person and acknowledging that the relationship helped shape her understanding of love and connection.

Years later, their honesty has sparked fresh conversation among fans, offering a rare glimpse into the realities of dating in the spotlight. While their romance may not have lasted, both Green and Arnold seem to agree that it played an important role in their personal growth.

