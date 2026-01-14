Kandi & Todd’s Divorce Allegedly Escalates as Todd Seeks Full Custody

Todd disputes the validity of the prenuptial agreement and seeks primary custody of their children.

Kandi wants to seal the divorce filings to protect her family, but Todd claims she's shaping the public narrative.

The divorce has become a high-stakes legal war, with accusations and financial disputes between the former couple.

Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

What began as a quiet breakup between Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker has now, according to court filings and media reports, allegedly exploded into a full-scale legal battle. The former couple, once praised as one of reality television’s strongest partnerships, are now allegedly locked in a courtroom fight involving money, custody, and control over how their story is told.

Shortly after the New Year, Todd’s legal team allegedly filed an amended complaint in Fulton County that dramatically shifted the tone of the divorce. Instead of sticking to a standard separation, Todd is now allegedly questioning the validity of the prenuptial agreement he signed before marrying Kandi. His attorneys reportedly claim the prenup is “problematic” and allege that unless Kandi agrees to a settlement that includes dividing assets and paying child support, he may seek to have the agreement thrown out entirely.

That move allegedly raised eyebrows, but it wasn’t the only major development. Todd is also reportedly asking the court for primary legal custody of their two children, Ace and Blaze. If granted, that would allegedly give him full authority to make important decisions about their lives, which surprised many fans who assumed both parents would pursue joint custody.

Meanwhile, the two sides are also allegedly fighting over privacy. Kandi has reportedly asked the court to seal the divorce filings, allegedly to protect her children and keep sensitive family matters out of the public eye. Todd’s attorneys, however, claim Kandi has allegedly been speaking to the press and shaping the public narrative, arguing that sealing the case would unfairly give her control over how the story is told.

Kandi’s legal team fired back with their own claims. According to her attorneys, Todd has allegedly been living in Kandi’s home without contributing financially. They allege Kandi is currently paying for the mortgage, utilities, school tuition, childcare, and even the nannies. Her lawyers also dispute Todd’s public image as a stay-at-home dad, claiming he allegedly benefits from a full staff of caregivers paid for by Kandi.

The custody dispute has also reportedly spilled into holiday drama. Kandi claims Todd allegedly refused to bring the children to New York during Christmas break, forcing her to travel to Atlanta just to see them. She is now allegedly asking the court to grant joint custody and require Todd to contribute financially to the children’s care.

What makes this situation so shocking is how far the couple has fallen from where they once stood. Kandi, a successful entrepreneur and reality-TV star, and Todd, her longtime partner and producer, were once viewed as a power couple. Now, their split is allegedly filled with accusations, legal maneuvering, and emotional conflict.

At this point, it’s clear their divorce is no longer a quiet separation. It has allegedly become a high-stakes legal war — one that shows no sign of slowing down.

