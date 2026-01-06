Teens use coded acronyms to communicate discreetly, some harmless, others concerning for parents.

Keeping up with teens can feel like learning a whole new language, and according to Beyoncé Alowishus, that’s not an accident. During a recent segment, she walked parents through the fast-changing world of teen slang, coded acronyms, and emerging tech trends, offering a mix of laughs, warnings, and genuinely useful insight.

Beyoncé explained that today’s teens rely heavily on acronyms to communicate discreetly, especially when adults are nearby. Some are harmless, like LMP, which simply means “like my pic,” or mid, slang for something average. But others are more strategic. CD9, for example, signals that parents are around and conversations should be monitored. KPC means “keeping parents clueless,” while MOS stands for “mom over my shoulder,” a clear warning to friends to stop talking freely.

One acronym that should really get parents’ attention is 99 or P-99, which means parents are gone and it’s safe to speak openly. Beyoncé stressed that seeing this on a phone is a sign to stay alert. Not all acronyms are sneaky, though. MB or “minty B” is actually a cry for help, meaning a teen is overwhelmed and needs a mental break. Even familiar phrases have evolved—OMG now often means “on God,” a way of saying “I swear” or “for real.”

She also flagged more explicit acronyms parents should be aware of, including sexual slang that teens may assume adults won’t recognize. Her message was clear: knowing the language doesn’t mean spying, but it does mean being informed enough to protect your kids and start meaningful conversations.

Beyond teen talk, Beyoncé shifted gears to what’s happening in tech, especially innovations unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show. One standout? LEGO is moving far beyond classic bricks. The company is introducing smart LEGO bricks that light up, connect to apps, and include sound effects. Star Wars builds will now roar and glow, blending creativity with digital interaction. Preorders begin January 9, with a full launch set for March 1.

Robotics also stole the spotlight. LG revealed a laundry-folding robot, instantly winning over anyone who hates doing chores. But that’s just the beginning. LG also introduced a multifunction home robot that can fold clothes, empty dishwashers, and even assist with cooking. Beyoncé joked that this is the kind of robot people actually want in their homes.

Pet owners weren’t left out either. A new product called AI Tails is designed specifically for cats. It can monitor feline facial expressions, manage feeding and water stations, and track overall behavior. For cat lovers, Beyoncé included, it might be a game changer.

From decoding teen messages to previewing robots that fold laundry and care for pets, Beyoncé Alowishus made one thing clear: staying informed is the only way to stay ahead.