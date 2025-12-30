Ryan Coogler Reveals Original Black Panther 2 Plans Before Chadwick’s Death

Sequel centered on T'Challa's father-son journey, Wakanda under attack by Namor.

Boseman's illness prevented him from reviewing final script before his passing.

Filmmakers reworked story to acknowledge character's death, explore grief and resilience.

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Ryan Coogler is reflecting on a version of Black Panther 2 that audiences never got to see—one shaped around Chadwick Boseman and a deeply personal father-son story that was meant to expand Wakanda in a powerful new way.

✕

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In a recent podcast appearance, the filmmaker shared that his original plan for the sequel centered fully on Boseman’s character, T’Challa, and explored his role not just as a king, but as a father. After the massive success of the first Black Panther film in 2018, Coogler said he felt like he had only begun to tap into Boseman’s depth as an actor. The sequel, in his mind, was where that depth would truly shine.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Coogler explained that the early script revolved around a Wakandan tradition known as the “Ritual of Eight.” In the story, T’Challa and his young son would spend eight days alone together in the wilderness, without tools or protection. During that time, the child could ask his father any question, and T’Challa would be required to answer honestly. The ritual was designed to pass down wisdom, values, and leadership in a way only Wakanda could.

That intimate journey was meant to unfold alongside a major external threat. While T’Challa and his son were away, Wakanda would come under attack by Namor, the ruler of an underwater civilization. The clash between personal growth and political danger was meant to drive the heart of the film.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Tragically, Boseman never had the chance to read the finished script. Coogler revealed that by the time it was completed, the actor was already very ill and unable to review it. Boseman passed away from colon cancer in 2020 at the age of 43, a loss that devastated the cast, crew, and fans around the world.

Following his death, Coogler and Marvel Studios made the difficult decision not to recast T’Challa. Instead, the entire story was reworked to acknowledge the character’s death and explore grief, legacy, and resilience. The result was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, released in 2022, which honored Boseman’s impact both on and off screen.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Coogler also shared a personal memory that highlighted how supportive Boseman was during the making of the first film. At the time, Coogler was still early in his career and often feared being fired. Boseman noticed this and pulled him aside, reassuring him that he had his back and believed in his vision.

Looking back, Coogler said Boseman meant far more to him than just a lead actor. He was a protector, a collaborator, and a source of confidence during some of the director’s most challenging moments.

While fans may always wonder what that original sequel would have looked like, Coogler’s reflections make one thing clear: Chadwick Boseman’s influence shaped Black Panther in ways that went far beyond the screen, and his legacy continues to guide Wakanda’s story.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE