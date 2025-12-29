Derrty Daddy Duty: Nelly Switches His Tone On Never Changing Diapers, Says He Was Only Joking With Ashanti

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Nelly is setting the record straight on his daddy duties with his and Ashanti‘s son, Kareem.

Ahead of his performance at this year’s iHeart Radio Jingle Ball concert, the Country Grammar rapper let it be known that he was only joking in the infamous viral clip from Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together, where he expressed not having “anything for” their infant son until he was old enough to walk and talk. Nelly also told the Foolish singer that he would not be changing diapers. But now he says it was just a little joke between the spouses.

“Let’s be clear. I have changed Pampers,” he said in the interview. “Even when I made that statement, I have changed Pampers. But my thing was that when you get to a certain age, certain things (don’t matter). The fact that people act like changing Pampers makes a difference in your life is, like, so amazing to me. I have never seen anybody go to the moon because an astronaut changed their diapers.”

Back in September, he told PEOPLE that the internet confused his conversation with Ashanti for his actual stance on contributing to taking care of their son, whom they affectionately call “KK.”

“Excuse me, I’ve always changed diapers,” Nelly told People. “I think people took a joke and made it into a debate. It was on our show, so if it didn’t come off as a joke, then we are the ones to look at for that,” he added. “But yeah, of course I’ve changed diapers. My thought process wasn’t like, ‘Yo, I’m not changing the diaper.’ Our conversation was like, ‘Listen, I’ll do whatever needs to be done, but what I’m saying is that I’m giving you the best help I can get with me and a 24-hour nanny.’ See, everybody forgets that part.”

Though the internet was in a frenzy over Nelly’s words, he and Ashanti seemed to let all the negativity roll off their backs as the “Ride Wit Me” rapper embarked on an international tour throughout most of 2025. Still, the two came together to celebrate both of their birthdays in style. Every year, Nelly throws a lavish party for Halloween, complete with a theme, with this year’s being “West Coast.” Meanwhile, Ashanti held him down with a surprise birthday party attended by T.I. and others.

For his wifey’s 45th, Nelly pulled out the big guns with a huge birthday celebration in Barbados. Our girl skipped the beach last year because she had just given birth; however, she returned to her natural habitat with hips, thighs, and a whole lot of backside. She showed love to her hubby for bringing her back to the beach in an Instagram post.

“One of the greatest most Magical birthdays ever!!!! Thankuuuu soooo much to my Amazing husband nelly for going above and beyond to make everything happen,” she said. “Every single little detail. All the effort, all the planning, and trying his best to keep everything a secret even though I was asking mad questions every day!! To have my husband, son, family and friends come out to celebrate was such an incredible blessing. Babe I love you infinitely. I appreciate you so much.”

Diapers or no diapers, Nelly and Ashanti are making life, love and parenthood work on their own terms.

