Coach Coupled Up: Karrueche Tran & Deion Sanders Prove They’re Still Going Strong, Sweetly Support Shedeur From The Sidelines

Karrueche Tran and Deion Sanders are still going strong!

The Claws actress and the head coach for the Colorado Buffaloes were spotted together over the weekend, watching on the sidelines as they watched Deion’s son, Shedeur Sanders, prepare for his latest NFL start.

The sighting came before the Cleveland Browns’ home game against the Buffalo Bills, where Shedeur continued his rookie campaign as the starting quarterback. Though the team doesn’t exactly have a good record (3 – 12) fans are still optimistic, which includes dad Deion and his other half.

On Sunday, Dec. 21, in a video posted by Cleveland 19 News reporter Ashly Holder, Sanders could be seen standing on the sideline alongside Tran as his son went through his pregame routine. Deion–who has been a constant support system for his son–seemed locked into what was happening on the field while staying close to Tran throughout the warmups. The pair was later spotted enjoying the game from a skybox.

Rumors surrounding a romantic relationship between Deion and Karrueche first began circulating earlier this year. While the college football coach was hospitalized while dealing with health issues, Tran was frequently spotted by his side, fueling speculation about their union. While neither of them have addressed their relationship status, they have made several public appearances together, not hiding the fact that they’re always side-by-side.

Prior to this confirmation that they’re still locked in, the last time fans saw Sanders and Tran together was back in October, when the actress stood by Deion’s side for yet another surgery. At the time, the coach underwent his 16th procedure over the course of the last 3 years, and the actress was right by his side, tying his medical gown and sitting down next to him as Sanders prepared for the surgery.

The couple’s latest appearance comes as Coach Sanders has been navigating professional scrutiny, overseeing a difficult season as head coach for the Colorado Buffaloes. The rough season ended with a 3–9 record and just one conference win, a significant drop after some key players left the organization for the NFL.

As Deion struggles with health issues and challenging professional obstacles, Karrueche continues to hold it down and stick by his side.

