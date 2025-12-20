‘Sister Wives’ Weirdness: GloRilla Claps Back At Viral Comment Claiming Sexyy Red Is Thirsting For A Throuple With Her & Brandon Ingram

Wait, what?! GloRilla is blissfully boo’d up with her man, her man, her man, Brandon Ingram, but a viral comment claimed Sexyy Red wants to turn the cute couple into a throuple. Both rappers entered the chat to clap back about the alleged poly proposal to be “sister wives.”

Source: Steph Chambers/ Kevin Sousa/ Christopher Polk

The rap girlies get messy, but internet instigators are always messier! Earlier this month, Big Glo and her baller boo recently took to social media with some hilarious PDA for a preview of her new single, “Special.” The intimate clips show GloRilla playfully dancing for her baller boo in a bonnet and oversized t-shirt while he sits on the couch.

It’s giving lover girl, but what about adding another girl? A screenshot went viral that showed Sexyy Red’s TikTok account commenting, “B***h let’s be sister wives.”

Love The Rickey Smiley Morning Show? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

We know Glo can play all day, but she doesn’t play about her man and got right on that! Rather than getting dragged into the drama, the “TGIF” star quickly called out the parody account behind the viral claims. To quote the viral clip of RHOA’s Porsha Williams, “Who said that?!”

“Dats fake stop playing wit me,” GloRilla wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The “Pound Town” sensation also entered the chat to clear her name. Sexyy Red made it clear she doesn’t mind making controversial comments and doing some trolling herself. However, she refused to let the “fake” photo of the comment slide.

“I wasn’t even gone say nun but dis is wierd and fake asf I don’t even play des kinda games df… & whoever sat there and thought to do dis is hella lame !!” Sexyy Red posted.

While both rappers’ supporters united in dragging the troll account, another fan base brought up beef with yet another rapper. They compared GloRilla’s response to the times fans seemingly clocked secret animosity towards Megan Thee Stallion.

See why the Sexyy Red scandal has fans revisiting GloRilla’s alleged falling out with Megan Thee Stallion after the flip.