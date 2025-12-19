Tory Lanez Preaches Innocence In First On-Camera Jail Interview, Social Media Furious

Source: Lorne Thomson / Getty

Tory Lanez is in the middle of a 10-year prison sentence for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, but he’s still preaching his innocence every chance he gets.

His latest attempt to clear his name comes in his first on-camera interview, with NBC, from behind bars at California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo County.

“I’ve never been violent towards a woman,” Lanez begins. “I would never hit a woman, let alone shoot a woman.”

He goes on to explain that he feels like the media’s narrative has completely misrepresented him and his nonexistent criminal past.

“There is definitely a very big misconception about me … that I’m this monster,” Lanez said. “I feel like I was catapulted into this poster child for the unprotection of Black women, and it’s just so unlike me. And I’ve never really had a chance to express that. But you can look at my criminal record. I don’t have one, I never had one. And I feel like, you know, that connotation that I would do anything of this monstrous proportion is just completely incorrect, and it’s wrong.”

When the 2022 case was underway, Lanez decided not to take the stand to defend himself against the charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. A decision he now regrets.

“I think if I would have taken the stand, the verdict would have definitely been very different,” he reflects.

The court has since struck down the appeal his legal team filed in November, though they plan to file more before the year’s out.

Lanez’s time behind bars has been rough. The only reason he’s at California Men’s Colony is that he was transferred there after he was stabbed at California Correctional Institution more than 17 times. Due to his lungs collapsing, he was initially on a breathing machine.

“Truthfully, I’ve done my best to keep my head above water,” he admits. “But mentally I’ve gone through trauma that I sometimes even struggle with because I never imagined myself dealing with things that I would have to deal with. I’ve been stabbed 17 times. Almost lost my life.”

Despite the perceived hatred he has for Meg, Lanez says he’d still like to speak to her in person because he’s at “a place of healing in my life. I’m at a place of accountability for the things I did wrong. And when I talk about my case, I don’t want it to be taken as me coming at her.”

