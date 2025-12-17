Maryland Consumers To Receive Relief Under Hyundai And Kia Vehicle Theft Settlement

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown announced a multistate settlement with Hyundai and Kia aimed at addressing the sale of millions of vehicles that lacked industry-standard anti-theft technology, a flaw officials say contributed to a nationwide surge in car thefts.

FOX Baltimore reports that the settlement, reached alongside attorneys general from 34 other states, targets what Brown described as an epidemic of vehicle thefts and joyriding that has threatened public safety in communities across the country, including Maryland.

Under the agreement, Hyundai and Kia have committed to equipping all future vehicles sold in the United States with engine immobilizer anti-theft technology. Engine immobilizers prevent a vehicle from starting unless a smart key or authorized device is present.

The automakers will also provide free zinc-reinforced ignition cylinder protectors to owners or lessees of eligible vehicles. This offer extends to consumers who were previously eligible only for software updates. In addition, Hyundai and Kia will pay up to $4.5 million in restitution to consumers whose vehicles were damaged during thefts or attempted thefts, along with an additional $4.5 million to participating states to help cover investigation and enforcement costs.

“Marylanders’ cars were stolen because Hyundai and Kia failed to install industry-standard anti-theft technology,” Attorney General Brown said. “This settlement should prevent these thefts from continuing and provide additional relief to consumers victimized by these companies’ actions.”

According to the attorneys general, only 26 percent of Hyundai and Kia vehicles sold in the U.S. in 2015 were equipped with engine immobilizers, compared to 96 percent among other manufacturers. Thieves quickly exploited the vulnerability, leading to sharp increases in thefts and related crimes.

Officials also criticized the companies for delays in rolling out software updates, which were later reported to be bypassed by thieves. Under the settlement, Maryland consumers have one year from the date of notice to schedule free installation of the ignition protectors at authorized dealerships.

Consumers who experienced theft or attempted theft after installing a software update on or after April 29, 2025, may be eligible to file a restitution claim. More information is available at HKMultistateImmobilizerSettlement.com.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office served on the executive committee leading the multistate investigation.

Maryland Consumers To Receive Relief Under Hyundai And Kia Vehicle Theft Settlement was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com