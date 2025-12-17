Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “The 12 Days of Christmas Day 6: The Gift of Happiness”

As we celebrate this wonderful time of the year, I have a special 12 Days of Christmas program to help you and your family win more each and every day. On the sixth day of Christmas, I want you to share the gift of happiness. English poet and writer Joseph Addison wrote, “The grand essentials of happiness in this life are something purposeful to do, someone to love, and something good to hope for.” Abraham Lincoln said, “Folks will be just about as happy as they choose to be.” So choose to be happy. It is your choice. I encourage you to choose to be happy this Christmas and then share it. I say that you can create true happiness by being grateful. To speak about gratitude is wonderful. To enact it is noble. But to live it is to touch heaven. This Christmas, I encourage you to share the gift of gratitude. Have real gratitude. It will lead to happiness, and then you can share it with everybody you know.

