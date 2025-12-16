Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Kelly Rowland & Trina Reunite on Stage For “Boy Is Mine Tour”

Miami got a moment it didn’t even know it needed.

During a recent stop on Kelly Rowland’s The Boy Is Mine Tour, fans were treated to a surprise that instantly sent nostalgia lovers into a frenzy. Kelly Rowland brought out Trina to perform their 2002 collaboration “Here We Go” together on stage for the first time ever.

Yes—ever.

More than two decades after the song’s release, the two finally shared the stage in Trina’s hometown, making the moment feel intentional, emotional, and perfectly timed.

Originally released on Trina’s debut album Da Baddest B****, “Here We Go” quickly became a staple of early-2000s hip-hop and R&B. The track blended Kelly Rowland’s smooth vocals with Trina’s confident Miami swagger, creating a record that still holds weight years later.

Despite its popularity, the song never received a live performance, until now.

Seeing Kelly and Trina perform it together felt like a cultural reset, reminding fans just how impactful women collaborations in hip-hop and R&B have always been.

The Miami crowd showed out in a major way. As soon as Trina hit the stage, the energy shifted and phones went up, lyrics were shouted word for word, and social media instantly lit up with clips from the performance.

Fans online praised both women not only for the surprise but for how effortlessly they still command the stage. Comments flooded in highlighting how both artists look and sound amazing, proving that legacy acts don’t fade—they evolve.

Moments like this hit deeper than nostalgia. They serve as reminders of how women have shaped hip-hop culture across generations, often without receiving the same level of recognition as their male counterparts.

And judging by the reaction, fans are hoping this won’t be the last time the two reunite.

Kelly Rowland & Trina Reunite on Stage For “Boy Is Mine Tour” was originally published on wtlcfm.com