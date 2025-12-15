Is Spotify Down? Everything We Know About the Outage
Spotify was down for thousands of users early Monday, Dec. 15, in what appeared to be a major outage for the music streaming service.
The app was showing error messages for users along with having playback difficulties, but it seems to be working normally currently.
The widespread issue was reported around 10 a.m. across the world, according to tracking site Down Detector. They reported that over 33,000 users in the United States and 10,000 in the United Kingdom experienced errors and outages.
According to Spotify, the issue has been fixed.
SEE ALSO
- Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
- US Embassy Official Told Trump’s South African Refugee Program Is For White People Only, New Report Says
- The 50 Hottest, Flyest & Sexiest Looks from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour
- Celebs Who Turn 50 This Year
- Urban One Radiothon For St. Jude Kids Raises $1.6 Million
Is Spotify Down? Everything We Know About the Outage was originally published on foxync.com