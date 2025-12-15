Patrick Mahomes Tears ACL, Fans Show No Mercy With Chiefs’ Playoff Hopes Up In Smoke

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Kansas City Chiefs’ season is officially over.

They finished the season 6-8, and their loss to the Los Angeles Chargers eliminated them from playoff contention. But even if they’d won the game, they’d likely not get far because quarterback Patrick Mahomes has suffered a torn ACL.

The injury came on the last drive of the game, when Mahomes was trying to move right before eventually throwing the ball away. But before he could get rid of it, Chargers defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand wrapped him up as his left leg planted awkwardly.

He immediately grabbed his leg in pain as the Chiefs’ medical staff rushed over to him. Mahomes needed assistance getting up and used team staff for support as he hobbled to the locker room.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

After they lost the game, head coach Andy Reid wasn’t too positive on his outlook, because before he even reviewed the MRI results, he said it “didn’t look good.”

Before they officially lost 16-13, Gardner Minshew took over with less than 2 minutes left and completed three short passes before an interception ended the game. It was just another example of the Chargers’ smothering defense that earned Mahomes several hard hits and five sacks.

After the MRI came in, Mahomes took to social media and is already forecasting how he’ll “attack” rehab.

“Don’t know why this had to happen. And not going to lie it’s hurts,” Mahomes later posted on X. “But all we can do now is Trust in God and attack every single day over and over again. Thank you Chiefs kingdom for always supporting me and for everyone who has reached out and sent prayers. I will be back stronger than ever.”

This marks the first time the Chiefs have missed the playoffs since 2014, as they look ahead to determining when Mahomes could be back in action during the 2026-27 season.

See the reactions below.