Trap Truth: Jeezy Says He Was A ‘Great Husband’ To Jeannie Mai Despite Admitted Marriage Missteps—‘No Regrets’

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are finally speaking out about their difficult divorce, nearly a year after their split was finalized. And while both have chosen to reflect publicly, it’s clear they have very different interpretations of how their marriage ended and of the lessons they took away.

Here’s What Jeezy Learned From His Divorce

Jeezy opened up during an appearance on T.D. Jake’s YouTube series NXT Chapter on Dec. 8, where he reflected on what the divorce—filed by the rapper in 2023—taught him. The “Put On” hitmaker shared that the experience revealed to him that he was “a great husband” and that he carries “no regrets” about marrying Mai.

“I got a beautiful daughter out of the situation, so there’s no regrets there,” he told T.D. Jakes. “But I learned a lot about myself, that there’s things that I continue to work on.”

Jeezy went on to explain that the process forced him to acknowledge some personal patterns, including his “preferences for things” and his need for space to “decompress” when life becomes overwhelming. The rapper also admitted that looking back on earlier chapters of his life, there were times when he had been “selfish” and needed to grow.

“I think just going forward in life, it just taught me how to give someone else grace and actually listen to understand, rather than just to listen to reply,” he added. “Because when you’re sharing life with somebody, it’s almost like you don’t become one, but this is a partnership, right? And so for me, it’s almost like I’ve never experienced anything like that, just coming from where I came from. I never had to share… So I just think it taught me a lot about what compromising was like, and things I can just work on as a person.”

Why Did Jeezy File For Divorce From Jeannie Mai?

Jeezy filed for divorce in September 2023 after two years of marriage. As previously reported, the rapper stated that he and Mai were “currently living in a bona fide state of separation” and that the marriage was “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation.” Jeannie later accused him of domestic violence and child neglect, alleging “three to four incidents” of physical abuse. The former talk show host alleged that the rapper berated her, pushed her down the stairs, and even punched her in the face.





In 2024, their divorce was finalized when the Superior Court of Fulton County approved the dissolution. To maintain privacy, both agreed to seal details regarding custody, support, and property division

Jeannie Mai Shares Her Side

On Dec. 5, Mai opened up about the emotional toll of the split in a candid YouTube video titled “divorced, 46, single…with a toddler.” She described the experience as both “earth-shattering” and “a wake-up call,” while discussing the pressure and constant questions that come with being newly single.

“I’m still adjusting to however the word labels me,” Mai said at the 39-second mark. “It’s not a bad thing, it’s just an adjustment. It’s like putting on a new pair of glasses. Everything suddenly looks honest, even the parts that I wasn’t ready to see,” The Real alum continued. “Sometimes the clarity is really refreshing, and sometimes it’s a little jarring. But the truth is I am now looking at the world with my own eyes rather than eyes that I feel, pretending to see what I wanted to see instead of what I was really seeing.”

Around the 2-minute and 30-second mark, she continued with even deeper reflection on the end of her marriage, describing the emotional toll of the split. Mai told fans it wasn’t anything she could have prepared for.

“Divorce is a word you never imagine attached to your name. Not because you’re special, but because you think you know how to save something before it breaks,” she explained, adding: “As a divorcee, you’re always seeing people say what are the things that warn you before a divorce happens …The one thing I can tell you is that nobody tells you that divorce is both earth-shattering and a wake-up call. It’s because the life that you pictured disappears, and the future you actually need starts calling out to you. And the hardest part about divorce isn’t heartbreak, it’s letting go of the woman I performed with, the version of me that I maintained because I was scared to admit the truth. The dream I kept dragging even after it stopped fitting…You’re just finally honest.“

What do you think of Jeannie Mai and Jeezy’s post-divorce clarity? Tell us in the comments section.

