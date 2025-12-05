50 Cent Alleges Diddy Sent Him Flowers After Doc Premiere

50 Cent posts photo of flowers sent by Diddy, adding drama to Diddy's recent docuseries controversy.

The flowers' timing and 50 Cent's caption suggest a message, reigniting their long-standing public feud.

Diddy faces intense scrutiny over the docuseries, with his legal team unsuccessfully trying to block its release.

Source: Logan Riely / Getty

50 Cent knows how to spark conversation—and on December 5, he did exactly that with a single Instagram post. The rapper shared a photo of a neatly arranged basket of flowers that he claimed came straight from Sean “Diddy” Combs. While flowers might seem innocent, the timing made the gesture anything but.

The bouquet allegedly arrived only a few days after Netflix premiered Sean Combs: The Reckoning, a four-part docuseries that lays out years of accusations surrounding Diddy’s behavior. With the documentary already dominating headlines and conversation online, 50 Cent’s post added another layer of drama to the mix.

The picture he posted showed a floral basket with a card addressed to:

“Fifty Cent

E11Even Miami

29 NE 11th St.

Miami, FL 33132.”

It appeared to confirm the delivery was meant specifically for him at a well-known Miami venue. But it was 50 Cent’s caption—not the flowers—that set off the firestorm.

He wrote,

“What kinda gay s### is this Diddy send me flowers at Club 11 LOL. Why all the foreplay? Get busy, you know I’m stupid.”

He didn’t stop there. In another line, he added:

“A warning? I’m 90s grimy… you don’t warn me. LOL.”

The post immediately fueled speculation because 50 Cent and Diddy have been locked in a very public, years-long back-and-forth. From trolling each other online to taking jabs during interviews, the two have never shied away from conflict. But this time, 50 Cent’s tone suggested he believed the delivery carried some sort of message—one that didn’t sit right with him.

At the same time, Diddy is already facing intense public scrutiny. His legal team recently tried to block The Reckoning from streaming, calling it a “hit piece” and claiming Netflix used unauthorized footage. The effort failed, and the documentary debuted just three days before 50’s flower post, adding to the growing cloud surrounding the producer after his 2024 prostitution-related conviction.

So if someone did send those flowers—whether it was Diddy, someone in his camp, or a prankster—the timing couldn’t have been more sensitive.

For now, 50 Cent hasn’t offered any updates. Diddy hasn’t commented. And the origins of the bouquet remain unverified.

But the move did exactly what 50 Cent’s posts usually do: it stirred controversy, revived an old feud, and kept both names in the spotlight during a week when the world was already watching.

