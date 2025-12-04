Source: Cr8 Agency / other

We at Praise 102.5 always knew Jekalyn Carr to be a doll… but now, she really IS a doll!

The Grammy & Stellar Award-winning artist and Praise midday personality is releasing the Jekalyn Carr Doll on Friday, December 5.

The doll was designed by Jekalyn herself to capture the confidence, strength, and true beauty from within. “…Creating The Jekalyn Carr Doll has been a dream rooted in purpose. I wanted to design a doll that does more than sit on a shelf. I wanted her to empower, to inspire, and to awaken the inner doll inside every person who brings her home,” Jekalyn says via press release.

The doll is a must-have collector’s item for fans who grew up with Jekalyn and take heed to her constant messages of encouragement and empowerment. However, there are only a limited number of dolls available for purchase with no plans on restocking.

For more information on buying the Jekalyn Carr Doll, visit her website at www.iamjekalyncarr.com!

Jekalyn Carr Releases Limited Edition Doll For The Holidays was originally published on mypraiseatl.com