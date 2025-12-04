New Black Holiday Movies To Watch During Christmastime

It’s something us hopeless romantics and holiday fanatics look forward to every year— cozying up on the couch with popcorn and some hot chocolate and turning on a cheesy holiday rom-com to swoon over. Much like our favorite classics like Frosty the Snowman, Home Alone or a Charlie Brown Christmas, they fill us with joy and merriment for the Christmas season.

Since early November, several platforms have been rolling out a slew of original holiday films that celebrate family, love, and redemption all wrapped in a bow full of the holiday spirit.

Below we have a list of newly released movies this year to watch for the holiday season.