Vivica A. Fox Reveals Why 50 Cent is Still on Her Mind 20 Years Later

Vivica A. Fox has never shied away from talking about her past relationship with 50 Cent, but her latest comments have created a new wave of conversation. The actress appeared on Sherri where she discussed the viral moment that resurfaced last month from a panel at the Chicago Ultimate Women’s Expo. During that event she jokingly said women should avoid dating rappers and definitely avoid dating 50 Cent. The remark made headlines and even caught 50 Cent’s attention.

On Sherri, Fox explained that the comment was not meant to throw shade or reopen old wounds. She said she was simply responding to a question about what she would tell her younger self. She admitted that she rushed into going public with the relationship and that the breakup ended up following her for more than two decades. She wanted her comment to be taken as honest reflection, not as a warning to all women to steer clear of rappers. In fact, she laughed as she clarified that she never said women could not have fun if they chose to date one.

As the conversation continued, Fox spoke warmly about 50 Cent’s sense of humor and his playful responses to her recent interviews. After her original comment went viral, 50 posted a joke about her putting him in the Matrix, which only fueled the laughs between the two celebrities. Fox told Sherri Shepherd that she was happy they had reached a positive and peaceful place after so many years of public back and forth.

Then she delivered the line that instantly became the moment of the interview. With a smile she admitted that part of the reason she will always remember 50 Cent is because the orgasms were, as she described them, “fab.” The audience erupted, and Fox kept laughing as she said that everyone has one person they will always feel something for. According to her, that chapter of her life holds a special place in her memory, even though they have both moved on.

50 Cent did not waste any time responding. After Fox mentioned him again in a TMZ street interview, he jumped on Instagram with new jokes. In one post he shared an image of a blue pill with a smiley face, teasing fans with a caption that hinted he was surprised she had more to say. In another post he claimed she tried to turn him out and joked that he had just gotten started.

Fans continue to comment on the back and forth between the two stars. Their recent exchange shows that even after twenty years they can laugh at their history and keep the energy light and playful.

