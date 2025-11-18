Vivica A. Fox Warns Dreamers Not To ‘Date 50 Cent’ — And 50 Responds In Peak Petty Fashion

She added, “Facts! … Just so you know, it took me years to be able to laugh about it. I had to learn to laugh, not to cry no more, but I did it.”

“Don’t date 50 Cent and don’t date no damn rappers,” Vivica A. Fox warned the crowd at the Ultimate Women’s Expo after a fan asked about chasing their dreams. Fox delivered the honest advice with a shrug and a smirk, prompting laughter and applause from the audience.

Fox, 61, previously dated the now 50-year-old rapper in 2003. Their relationship lasted only a few months but ended tumultuously, with the two trading insults over the years.

Vivica A. Fox offered some candid advice while reflecting on what she’d tell anyone chasing their dreams during a panel at the Ultimate Women’s Expo in Edison, New Jersey, earlier this month — “don’t date 50 Cent.”

Of course, 50 Cent couldn’t resist responding. The rapper took to Instagram on Nov. 11, posting an AI-generated image of himself dressed as Morpheus from The Matrix franchise, holding a red and blue pill in each hand. The “What Up Gangsta” artist captioned the post, “Either way I’m a have that ass in the matrix, you know I love me some you girl, but Damn it’s been 22 years Vivica.”

A few fans noted that this reply was far more mature than what 50 Cent had said about Fox in the past. In 2015 and 2016, the rapper took shots at the actress’s body amid their feud, including one shady moment where he posted her photo next to a woman who had undergone botched plastic surgery — using the mean comparison to discourage fans from watching Empire, which at the time was a direct competitor to his own series, Power.

“I don’t know why people would want to cross me. I would stay out of my way, if I wasn’t me because I’m gonna keep winning,” he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post at the time, according to theGrio. “I think they do it for attention, then they get more attention than they want. I told you POWER was the show to watch. Now Empire lol forget it.” Notably, Taraji P. Henson had to step in to defend Fox.

Fans reacted to his new post with amusement.

“I love this response! He didn’t entirely diss her. He did say ‘I love me some you girl’ lol, she will sleep good tonight,” wrote one Instagram user.

Another person penned, “See, he got growth, he took it easy on her!”

Vivica A. Fox claimed 50 Cent was responsible for their breakup in 2003.

After their brief relationship ended, Fox opened up about the breakup on The Tyra Banks Show in 2005, explaining why she believed the media portrayed her as the villain following the split. Fox claimed it was 50, not her, that caused the breakup to go public.

“No, it wasn’t the press…it was him!” the actress told Banks at the time, according to People, adding that 50 Cent had accused her of using their relationship as a publicity stunt. Of his accusations, she said, “I just considered that ghetto love. It was his way of dealing with the break-up.”

Still, Fox admitted to Banks that the rapper was “the love of my life.”

What do you think? Will Vivica A. Fox and 50 Cent ever make amends?

