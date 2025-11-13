Diddy’s release date pushed back after allegedly violating rules

Source: MEGA

Sean “Diddy” Combs is now expected to leave federal prison later than originally planned. According to updated inmate records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, his release date has officially moved from May 8, 2028, to June 4, 2028. The change comes without any formal explanation, though it arrives at a time when a series of rumors about his conduct behind bars have been circulating widely.

Combs, 56, is serving a 50-month sentence following his conviction on two prostitution-related counts earlier this year. He began that sentence in October after a lengthy legal process and has been housed at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey since leaving the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Though he was acquitted on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, his conviction still carried significant prison time.

What has fueled public attention in recent days are reports claiming Combs broke several rules shortly after settling into the Fort Dix facility. One allegation suggested that he was caught consuming a homemade alcoholic drink allegedly made from soda, fruit, sugar, and left to ferment. Another report accused him of participating in a three-way phone call, which is prohibited under federal prison regulations.

His representatives, however, strongly dispute all of these claims. In statements released over several days, they insisted that Combs has not violated any rules and that the accusations are inaccurate. They emphasized that he is committed to sobriety, structure, and accountability during his incarceration, noting that he is participating in a drug treatment program and working in the prison’s chapel library.

Regarding the phone call incident, his spokesperson clarified that the call was part of an attorney-client discussion and therefore not subject to the restrictions typically imposed on inmate communications. According to them, the call was initiated properly by a lawyer and was well within federal guidelines.

The timing of the release-date change has raised questions, but officials have not publicly linked it to any of the recent allegations. As with many adjustments to inmate timelines, the reasoning may be administrative, disciplinary, or procedural—yet nothing has been confirmed.

Combs’ legal team has maintained its criticism of the entire process. Immediately after sentencing, his attorney Marc Agnifilo argued that Judge Arun Subramanian overstepped by undermining the jury’s judgment. The defense believes the 50-month sentence was excessive and has already announced plans to appeal, claiming coercion influenced the outcome.

With more than three years still remaining, Combs’ time at Fort Dix is expected to continue under close scrutiny. While rumors and official updates continue to swirl, his team insists that he is simply trying to stay focused on self-improvement and maintaining his rights as the legal battle around him moves forward.

