Chadwick Boseman to Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Chadwick Boseman’s legacy continues to shine brightly, and soon it will have a permanent place along one of entertainment’s most iconic landmarks. The late actor is set to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, an acknowledgment that celebrates not only his career but the lasting inspiration he left behind.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The ceremony is scheduled for November 20, where friends, fans, and family will gather in Los Angeles to honor the 43-year-old actor who passed away in 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer. His wife, Simone Ledward-Boseman, will accept the honor on his behalf. Two of the people who knew him well through their work—Black Panther director Ryan Coogler and Oscar winner Viola Davis—will share their reflections during the event.

✕

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

His star will be placed at 6904 Hollywood Boulevard, a location that has immortalized countless performers before him. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce expressed deep admiration as they announced the news, noting that Boseman’s presence—on screen and off—continues to inspire new generations. They described his work as meaningful, powerful, and enduring.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Although the world got to know him as a superhero, Boseman built his career portraying real-life heroes from Black American history. His breakout role came in 2013 with 42, in which he played baseball legend Jackie Robinson. Audiences and critics immediately recognized his ability to bring strength, depth, and humanity to a character whose story meant so much to so many.

He followed that success with transformative roles as James Brown in Get On Up and Thurgood Marshall in Marshall. Both performances highlighted Boseman’s commitment to telling the stories of groundbreaking figures whose impact shaped American culture and justice.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

One of his most celebrated performances came in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, released just months after his death. His role as the fiery, determined musician Levee Green earned him numerous awards, including honors from the Screen Actors Guild, the Critics Choice Association, and the Golden Globes. His wife accepted each award with grace, often sharing how proudly he approached his work even while privately battling illness.

Viola Davis, who starred alongside him in the film, once reflected on the shock and sadness she felt after learning of his passing. But what stands out in her memory is not the tragedy—it’s the way Boseman lived. She described him as someone who embraced every moment fully and carried himself with unwavering integrity, both personally and professionally.

Related Article: Angela Bassett Feels She Was “Deserving” Of Oscar For Her Performance In ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Related Article: Remembering Chadwick Boseman 5 Years After His Passing, New Doc Announced to Honor His Legacy

Fans who want to witness the upcoming dedication can tune in, as the event will be livestreamed on WalkOfFame.com. It will be a day of remembrance, celebration, and gratitude for an artist whose work continues to resonate deeply even after his untimely departure.

Chadwick Boseman may be gone, but his influence—now etched into the Hollywood Walk of Fame—will continue to inspire for generations to come.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE