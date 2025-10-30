Offset Faces $2M Tax Liens While Asking Cardi B for Spousal Support

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Offset’s financial situation appears to be taking a sharp downturn. The Georgia Department of Revenue filed a new tax lien against the rapper on March 12, accusing him of failing to pay his 2021 state tax bill. The lien is tied to the Sandy Springs mansion he shares with his estranged wife, Cardi B, which the couple purchased in 2019.

Originally, Offset reportedly owed about $167,000 in unpaid state taxes. But with added interest, penalties, and fees, that figure has now climbed to almost $295,000. To make matters worse, the IRS already issued a separate federal lien last April for over $1.57 million, also connected to his 2021 taxes. Combined, Offset’s unpaid tax debt now totals roughly $1.87 million — and neither lien has been resolved.

The filings suggest both state and federal agencies are actively pursuing payment, raising questions about Offset’s financial stability. The timing couldn’t be worse: the “Ric Flair Drip” rapper is in the midst of a public divorce from Cardi B, who filed to end their marriage in August 2024 after nearly seven years together. The two share three children, and Cardi is seeking primary custody.

In a recent court update, Offset filed an amendment requesting spousal support from Cardi, a move that caught fans by surprise. While the rapper hasn’t publicly commented on the tax situation, the support request has fueled speculation that his finances may be stretched thin.

Adding to the controversy, fellow rapper Lil Tjay recently went viral after accusing Offset of being broke and dodging debts. During an interview earlier this year, Lil Tjay claimed he loaned Offset $5,000 during a casino encounter and hasn’t been repaid since. “I saw him at the casino, and he was down bad,” Tjay alleged. “He was asking strangers for Cash Apps. Man looked desperate.”

Tjay also hinted that Offset might be struggling with gambling issues, though those claims haven’t been confirmed.

The former Migos star has faced career challenges since the group’s split, as well as personal losses following the death of his bandmate Takeoff in 2022. While he’s released solo music and maintained an active social media presence, these new financial and legal troubles may complicate his next steps both personally and professionally.

For now, Offset’s team hasn’t released a public statement about the tax liens or the spousal support filing. But with nearly $2 million in back taxes and a divorce case unfolding in court, the rapper could be facing one of the toughest years of his career yet.

