Original Aunt Viv Janet Hubert Joins Final “Bel-Air” Season

Source: Robin L Marshall

After three decades, Janet Hubert is headed back to Bel-Air — but this time, she’s doing it on her own terms. The 69-year-old actress, best known for originating the role of Vivian Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, has officially joined the cast of Peacock’s Bel-Air for its upcoming fourth and final season.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

According to Deadline, Hubert will appear in a new role rather than reprising Aunt Viv. She’ll play a woman whom Hillary Banks, played by Coco Jones, encounters — someone who soon becomes significant to the Banks family’s story. Alongside Hubert, Power Book II: Ghost actress Caroline Chikezie will guest star as Dominique Warren, a powerful figure connected to Geoffrey’s past life in London.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The new season is set to premiere November 24, and fans are already buzzing with excitement over Hubert’s return to the Fresh Prince universe. On Instagram, the actress shared the news with the caption, “My circle is complete!” — a heartfelt nod to her full-circle journey back to Bel-Air.

Hubert’s appearance adds her to a growing list of original Fresh Prince cast members who have crossed over into the reboot, including Vernee Watson-Johnson, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Tatyana Ali, and Joseph Marcell. It’s a touching reunion for fans who remember the show’s golden era from 1990 to 1996, when Hubert played Aunt Viv for the first three seasons before her highly publicized departure.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Her exit, which was once attributed to “creative differences,” led to a decades-long rift between Hubert and Fresh Prince star Will Smith. However, the two famously reconciled during the 2020 Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion special on HBO Max, where both shared emotional reflections and forgiveness.

Since then, their relationship has blossomed into mutual support and friendship. In 2021, Hubert told PEOPLE that she and Smith had built “a very good relationship” and stayed in touch regularly. “We text each other back and forth all the time,” she said. “I meant it with all my heart when I hugged him.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Smith, now an executive producer on Bel-Air, has publicly praised Hubert and even attended an event for her animated project JG and the BC Kids in 2024. Reflecting on their past, Smith told Vice’s Black Comedy in America series that he “made a horrible error” in misjudging his former costar. “I horribly underestimated what she was for me at that point in my life,” he admitted.

Related Article: Janet Hubert Lands Regular Role On “The Last O.G.”

Related Article: ‘Aunt Viv’ Hospitalized: Pens Note To Will Smith

Today, Hubert is embracing a new chapter — one filled with peace, purpose, and pride. During a September interview on The Big Tigger Show, she confirmed that everything between her and Smith is “so good.”

As Bel-Air prepares to wrap up its run, Janet Hubert’s return feels symbolic — not just for fans of the original series, but for the legacy of Aunt Viv herself. What began as a story of conflict has evolved into one of redemption, closure, and unity — fitting themes for a franchise that has always been about family.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE