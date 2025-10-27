AD Smith and Ollie Sutherland From “Love Is Blind” Just Got Married

Source: Jerod Harris / Getty

Wedding bells are officially ringing for Love Is Blind stars Amber “AD” Desiree Smith and Ollie Sutherland! The fan-favorite couple shared the exciting news on Oct. 26, posting stunning photos from their Beverly Hills wedding on Instagram — and the celebration looked every bit as magical as their love story.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The newlyweds captioned their wedding post with two simple but meaningful words: “The Sutherlands.” One image captured the pure joy between them — Amber radiant in an elegant white gown and veil, and Ollie looking sharp in a black suit as they held hands and smiled at each other. Another heartfelt shot showed Ollie lovingly cradling Amber’s baby bump, a touching reminder that their love story is still unfolding as they prepare to become parents.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Fellow Love Is Blind alumni flooded the comments with excitement and congratulations. Sabrina Vittoria from Love Is Blind UK wrote, “Ahhhhhh Congrats you guys,” while Ollie’s friend and fellow Love Is Blind UK contestant Beniah chimed in with his signature humor: “Maaaaattteee!!!!! Huge congratulations!!! I’m not gonna pretend I didn’t know 😂😂 You two are absolute 🔥🔥🔥 Power couple!!!!”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The couple’s journey has been nothing short of cinematic. Before finding each other, both Amber and Ollie tried to find love on separate seasons of Love Is Blind — Amber in the U.S. Season 6 and Ollie in the first season of the U.K. version. But it wasn’t until Perfect Match brought them together earlier this year that sparks truly flew.

The two quietly continued their romance off-camera until the Love Is Blind Season 8 reunion aired on March 9, when they announced they were officially engaged. Ollie even posted a romantic beachside proposal photo on Instagram at the time, writing, “THIS is how you do a hard launch!”

Just two months later, in May, they revealed that they were expecting their first child together. Their announcement video, set to Monica’s “Angel of Mine,” showed the couple walking hand in hand through a serene outdoor setting, sharing smiles and tenderly placing their hands on Amber’s baby bump. They captioned it sweetly: “How you changed my world, you’ll never know.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Over the summer, the couple shared their excitement about planning their wedding during Netflix’s Summer Break event. “We’re just enjoying every moment,” Amber told PEOPLE. “I’m enjoying being a fiancée — honestly, it’s my favorite part.” Ollie, always the joker, added, “We’re planning to make plans. They’re coming along, they’re coming along.”

While the two chose Beverly Hills for their official wedding, Ollie hinted that another celebration may take place in the U.K. “We met at the beach, we got engaged on the beach… why not get married on the beach?” he said.

From meeting under reality TV lights to building a real-life family, Amber and Ollie’s love story has come full circle. What started as a chance match on camera has blossomed into marriage, parenthood, and a partnership that fans agree is nothing short of a modern fairy tale.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE