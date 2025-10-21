Listen Live
Pop Culture

Ashanti Silences Body Critics With Cheeky Beach Body Post

Ashanti proudly shared a video of her beach body after critics reacted to unflattering photos of her in a bathing suit.

Published on October 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Atlanta Funk Fest
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Ashanti is proud of her curves, as she should be. The beloved singer and mother, who gave birth in 2024, showed off her curves in a bikini and coverup on Instastories after unflattering photos of her beach body recently made headlines. TMZ shared images of Ashanti frolicking with her and Nelly’s baby boy Kareem Kenkaide Haynes on the beach in the Bahamas, and while some fans praised the mama for flourishing in her natural frame, some criticized her body in the pink bathing suit.

Ashanti, who has always shared her love for the beach, didn’t shy away from the camera and flaunted it even more. In a second set of photos, on the beach in Barbados, Ashanti rocked a Pucci bathing suit and head scarf while throwing her hands in the air signaling her carefree demeanor. Still, the comments were split between praisers and haters.

The negative comments sparked conversation around unrealistic expectations on women’s postpartum bodies. We spoke to Ashanti around the premiere of her reality TV show, Nelly & Ashanti, and she spoke specifically about the unfair pressure women feel to “snap back.”

“I like to be in a bikini on an island, you know what I mean?,” she joked. “After having a baby, you go through those things as a woman, and I just feel like I wanted to inspire women that it’s OK, you don’t have to snap back the minute you step out of the hospital room.”

She added, “I feel like there’s so much on women, you know, to look a certain way and step a certain way. For me, it’s just putting your focus into you and making sure you’re OK mentally and healthy because you have to be strong for your child.”

We’ve always admired Ashanti’s body as #bodygoals. And she still is. Watching her carry life and continue to thrive as she rocks show to show is admirable. As fans noted, she is naturally glowing from within and we love to see it!

SEE ALSO

Ashanti Silences Body Critics With Cheeky Beach Body Post  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Trending
21 Items
Travel

Tyrese Headlines 70s vs 90s Night On the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

News

TMZ Confirms Trump Considering Diddy Commutation After White House Denial

Entertainment

Being Eddie: Comedy Icon Eddie Murphy Reflects On Legacy In New Doc

19 Items
Travel

70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage

Lifestyle

Marvin Winans Clears Up Viral Misunderstanding of Church Donation

Trending

Trending

Celebrity

Far From Finished: Kelli Ferrell’s Ex Sues Bravo For $200M Over ‘Fabricated’ #RHOA Storylines, Housewife Hires Phaedra Parks To Rep Her

7 Items
Money

A List Of Billionaires Giving Back To HBCUs When It Matters Most

17 Items
Politics

A New Low: Donald Trump Posts AI-Video of Himself Dumping Human Waste On No Kings Protestors From A Fighter Jet

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close