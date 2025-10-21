No Holds Barred Barbie: Nicki Minaj Takes Aim At Keyshia Ka’Oir In Latest Online Rant, Says She Keeps Husband Gucci Mane ‘Sedated’

Nicki Minaj just unlocked a new target in her latest edition of online rants.

The “Roman’s Revenge” rapper has been frequenting X in recent weeks, which seemingly started in the midst of her nemesis Cardi B’s album rollout. Now, she’s slamming another woman in the industry, taking aim at Gucci Mane’s wife, Keyshia Ka’Oir, following their joint interview about the rapper’s mental health.

The married couple appeared on The Breakfast Club this week, where Keyshia opened up about helping to manage Gucci’s episodes while dealing with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. The rapper also spoke on apologizing to other rappers, including Nicki, after getting out of jail, insisting his mental health was the reason he burned so many bridges back in the day.

Despite the couple bravely opening up about Gucci’s mental health, Minaj took this opportunity to slam Ka’Oir, claiming the model and entrepreneur is trying to be her.

“Gucci wife has been trying to be me for years,” Nicki wrote on X. “Been dying for the spotlight for years. She’s there to keep Gucci sedated. Gucci hates Debra Antney. They don’t want Deb around me. She’s around me now.” She continued, “Charlamane the fraud (Jay-z friend & business associate) using iHeartRadio for these disgusting ploys against innocent families. He was around Wendy b4 her life went to hell. The buck stops here baby. Bookmark this tweet.”

Nicki went on to issue a warning to anyone who may be considering going against her, writing: “Yall really do not understand who I really am. Bring it 🙂 Let’s play. Yall wanted attention? Let’s do it. LAPD, where’s the evidence of my home being swatted with a toddler inside 4 times? Guns drawn. Republic Records, stand up for me. Any f***ing day now. You’ll regret it.”

She continued: “Sorry to all the aspiring artists/young superstars in the making. Yall not on the radio being interviewed b/c the agenda needs to be pushed first. if you can’t see what’s happening may you be forever cursed. You’re already blind. Now you’re cursed, too.”

Minaj’s latest rant comes after Keyshia explained on The Breakfast Club how she helps Gucci Mane when he suffers from a schizophrenic episode.

“I have a system,” she began. “I take his apps off his phone. First thing I do is delete Instagram. I delete everything. Even if I gotta change his password, I’m changing it because I don’t need the public to know he’s having an episode. You realize you haven’t known about any other episodes since September 13. That’s because I control that. Because, you’re not going on Instagram, you’re not going on Twitter. It’s deleted. I control everything at home. And now, before the episodes come, I catch it. So, that’s why he hasn’t had another one.”

The rapper also spoke on his 2013 rant aimed at different rappers and artists, during which he called out Drake, Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross, Fantasia and more. On The Breakfast Club, he recalled feeling so “embarrassed” about the outburst, explaining that he was going through a mental health episode when it happened.

“I was super embarrassed and hurt by the things I said because I wasn’t well then, right? So, then, I got locked up. So, a lot of those people who I was saying stuff to, I was like, ‘They ain’t never gonna mess with me no more,’” Gucci explained. “So even when I got out three years later…I apologized to [Rick] Ross, Drake, Nicki [Minaj], like all of them people that accepted my apologies, they don’t know it’s like a weight off my shoulders.”

