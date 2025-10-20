Former NFL Star Doug Martin Dies In Police Custody While ‘Experiencing A Medical Emergency’

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin died Saturday at age 36, according to his family.

“It is with great sadness to inform you all that Doug Martin passed away Saturday morning,” Martin’s family said in a statement, according to USA Today. “Cause of death is currently unconfirmed. Please respect our privacy at this time.”

While it’s true that there is no official word on how he died, we do know that Martin was yet another Black person who mysteriously died while in police custody after reportedly suffering an unspecified medical emergency. Per KTVU 2, Martin was taken into custody by officers with the Oakland Police Department, who responded early Saturday morning to calls regarding a possible break-in at a home in the 11000 block of Ettrick Street of Oakland, Calif. At the same time those calls were coming in, the department also received reports of a person “experiencing a medical emergency” at the same location. OPD officers identified Martin as the man inside the home. They claim he briefly resisted them, but they eventually got him into custody, where he became unresponsive and was taken by paramedics to a hospital. The department has not specified why Martin had been taken into custody.

From KTVU:

The nature of Martin’s medical emergency was not known, and the OPD said its Homicide Section and Internal Affairs Bureau, as well as the Oakland City Police Commission, the Community Police Review Agency and the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office will be conducting an investigation into his death. The officers who were involved in the arrest leading up to the death were placed on paid administrative leave.

In 2012, Martin was a first-round NFL draft pick out of Boise State. ESPN noted that, in Tampa Bay, where Martin spent six of his seven NFL seasons, he was solidified as a “fan favorite” who made “a lasting impact on our franchise,” and that he was selected by the league as one of its top 50 players in franchise history as part of the NFL’s 50-year anniversary celebration. At 5-foot-9, 223 pounds, the two-time Pro Bowl running back earned the nickname “Muscle Hamster,” which he didn’t particularly like, preferring his other nickname with more of a warrior’s edge, “Dougernaut.”

“The name ‘Muscle Hamster’ is the worst nickname possibly ever given to somebody,” Martin told USA Today Sports in 2015. “I hope it changes, and I hope that I play to a level where my nickname changes. That’s what my goals are.”

Martin had already been making substantial pro-football waves during his rookie year in the NFL, recording 1,926 yards from scrimmage, a record for the most in league history by a first-year player that at the time had only been surpassed by Hall of Famers Eric Dickerson (2,212 in 1984) and Edgerrin James (2,139 in 1999).

Here’s a little more on his career, via ESPN:

Martin’s best season came in his All-Pro year in 2015, when he rushed for 1,402 yards and six TDs and had 33 catches for 271 yards and another score. He spent two more seasons in Tampa Bay after that, then finished his career in 2018 with the Raiders. A California native, Martin attended Boise State from 2007 to 2011, and he ranks in the top 10 for career rushing yards and rushing touchdowns at the school. He was twice a first-team all-conference honoree.

As we wait to learn more about Martin’s tragic death at such a young age, we will celebrate his life and contributions to the world of sports.

