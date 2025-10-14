Diddy Gets Emotional During Call With Daughter Love: “Daddy’s Away for a Little While”

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Sean “Diddy” Combs shared a tender moment with his youngest daughter, Love Combs, during a recent phone call from prison — a conversation that reportedly left the music icon fighting back tears.

According to TMZ, the 54-year-old father of seven spoke to his two-year-old daughter, whom he shares with Dana Tran, from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Love, who turns three in just a few days, asked her father when she would be able to see him again.

Sources close to the family said Diddy grew emotional as he tried to explain the situation in a way his daughter could understand. “I miss you, Daddy,” Love reportedly said. To which Diddy replied softly, “I miss you and love you very much, Love. Daddy’s away for a little while.” He promised her that they would see each other again soon.

The heartfelt exchange paints a rare, human moment amid what has been one of the most turbulent periods of Diddy’s life. Once known as one of hip-hop’s most powerful moguls, Combs now faces several years behind bars after being sentenced to 50 months in prison earlier this year. His sentence includes credit for time already served, and there’s a chance it could be reduced through participation in drug treatment programs or other federal initiatives. Still, it’s uncertain when he’ll be reunited with his family.

Dana Tran, Love’s mother, reportedly traveled from Los Angeles to New York earlier this month to attend Diddy’s sentencing hearing. Insiders say she has remained focused on ensuring Love stays emotionally supported and shielded from the chaos surrounding her father’s legal troubles.

This latest moment between father and daughter underscores the toll Diddy’s imprisonment has taken on his family — especially his younger children, who have spent little time with him since the scandal broke. Love, the youngest of Diddy’s seven children, was born in 2022 and has been largely raised by Tran in California.

While his family continues to navigate this difficult chapter, Diddy is said to be cooperating with federal authorities as they retain the materials seized during the raids on his properties — including cash, tapes, and recording devices tied to his criminal case.

For now, the hip-hop mogul remains focused on his children. Despite his current circumstances, those close to Diddy say his call with Love was a reminder of what matters most to him — family, love, and the hope of one day returning home.

As one source told reporters, “That phone call broke him down. He misses his kids more than anything.”

