Trump Forgets Who Was President On Jan. 6, Claims Agents With The ‘Biden FBI’ Were Sent To Infiltrate

Source: YOAN VALAT / Getty

Donald Trump is truly the stupid man’s president.

In fact, for many of us, it’s the most frustrating thing about him. Trump isn’t some silver-tongued mastermind of a politician. He hasn’t had such a dominating impact on the Republican Party and MAGA America because he’s some brilliant idealist and innovator; he’s just a bigoted, white nationalist moron who makes bigoted, white nationalist morons feel like they could be president too.

Call him senile. Call him a compulsive liar. Call him a grifter. He may be any or all of those things, but what he is first and foremost is an idiot who appeals to idiots.

On Sunday, Trump continued his bid to reframe what happened on Jan. 6, 2021 — when his cultists attacked the U.S. Capitol, inspired by his persistent lies regarding his 2020 election loss — by suggesting on social media that more than 200 FBI agents had infiltrated the Jan. 6 crowd, insinuating that they were there as paid actors and agitators, and that they were directed to do so by then-President-elect Joe Biden.

Read that again.

Love The Rickey Smiley Morning Show? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Trump is out here claiming “the Biden FBI” was sent to the Capitol about three weeks before Biden was inaugurated as president.

“THE BIDEN FBI PLACED 274 AGENTS INTO THE CROWD ON JANUARY 6,” Trump posted on his platform Truly Delusional Social (it’s actually “Truth” Social, but, come on, man). “If this is so, which it is, a lot of very good people will be owed big apologies. What a SCAM – DO SOMETHING!!!”

First of all, Trump went out of his way to include the disclaimer “if this is so,” only to immediately follow it up with, “which it is,” and he couldn’t have provided a clearer indication that he just makes it up as he goes along while passing off rumors and tabloid news as verified information. It’s bad enough that the sitting president gets all his information from the federal Department of Trust Me, Bro, but the fact that his lies are rarely even plausible, and so easily debunked, makes it all the more annoying.

This isn’t even the first time he has made the oddly specific claim that exactly 274 FBI agents had been sent, presumably, to create a false flag operation on Jan. 6. In fact, he made the claim just last month. This is, however, the first time he mentioned Biden, which is both an indication of his cognitive decline and that being such a compulsive liar has caused such a rift between him and reality that he has completely forgotten how calendars work.

Also, the man is just plain stupid, and he knows his supporters lack the critical thinking capacity to question anything he says, no matter how absurd, even if he weren’t so stupid.

Let’s say there are some Trump supporters who aren’t so daft that they didn’t read Trump’s post and immediately realize the transfer of power between presidents doesn’t happen until Jan. 20. Those marginally more intelligent Trump supporters will still believe, with no evidence whatsoever, that the feds infiltrated Jan. 6, which, of course, is not true.

From USA Today:

A Justice Department inspector general report released December 2024 didn’t find any evidence that the FBI had undercover employees in the protest crowds at the Capitol. The report concluded there were 26 FBI confidential sources − not employees of the agency − who independently attended Jan. 6 events in DC. Of those, the agency tasked three with reporting on possible domestic terrorists on Jan. 6, the report said, and four FBI sources entered the U.S. Capitol that day without authorization from the agency. The 274 agents Trump mentioned in his post appear to refer to the 274 agents the FBI said it sent to respond to the developing crisis at the Capitol, dispatched after the riots began.

But see, that was the FBI before it was led by another Trump sycophant, as opposed to someone who actually knows what they’re doing.

FBI Director Kash Patel, on the other hand, is out here reminding the world he had no prior FBI experience before Trump appointed him as the bureau’s leader, which he clearly only did because he knew Patel would toe the increasingly absurd line.

Here’s what Trump’s buggy-eyed parrot posted last month on the same day in late September that Trump made his claim.

“274 FBI agents were thrown into crowd control on Jan 6 against FBI standards,” Patel tweeted. “That failure was on corrupt leadership. Thanks to agents stepping up, the truth is coming out. Transparency. Justice. Accountability.”

That. Failure. Was. On. Corrupt. Leadership.

*ahem*

DOES NOBODY IN THIS DUMB-ASS ADMINISTRATION REMEMBER WHO THE CORRUPT LEADER WAS ON JAN.6???

Mind you, we haven’t even touched on the glaring lack of logic in Trump’s narrative yet. We haven’t even asked why Biden, the guy who won the election in 2020, would send FBI agents to start a riot at the Capitol building while the votes that made him president were being certified — just to make the outgoing president look bad.

Trump doesn’t need anyone’s help looking incompetent, corrupt, and moronic; he does that on a near-hourly basis all on his own. It simply doesn’t matter because he’s playing to a crowd of low-info rubes who just came for the racism and white victimhood.

For everyone else, though, the sheer stupidity is enough to give one a MAGA migraine.

SEE ALSO:

Donald Trump Wants To Give Reparations To Jan. 6 Insurrectionists

Trump Tries To Rewrite The History Of Jan. 6

Anti-BLM Trump Pardons Jan. 6 Rioters

A Former Jan. 6 Defendant Who Urged Rioters To ‘Kill’ Cops Is Now A Justice Department Senior Advisor. Surprised?

Trump’s Counterterrorism Leader Is a Jan. 6 Advocate

Study: Why White Republicans Still Support Trump After Jan. 6

The Racist Legacy Of The Capitol Riots

















Trump Forgets Who Was President On Jan. 6, Claims Agents With The ‘Biden FBI’ Were Sent To Infiltrate was originally published on newsone.com