Bad Bunny Officially Announced as Super Bowl LX Halftime Performer

Source: John Nacion / Getty

The NFL has officially announced that Bad Bunny will take over one of the biggest stages in the world: the Super Bowl halftime show. The 31-year-old rapper and global superstar, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, will headline Super Bowl LX when it kicks off on February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The big reveal came during halftime of the Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers matchup on September 28. Just before, the league dropped hints on social media, and Bad Bunny himself joined in by posting a cinematic teaser on Instagram. In the clip, he’s perched casually on a goalpost at the beach while a glowing sunset fades behind him, a dramatic preview of the show to come.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

This performance will be his only U.S. “date” for the year. On X (formerly Twitter), Bad Bunny referenced his choice not to tour the country during his recent Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour, a decision tied to his opposition to President Donald Trump’s use of ICE for immigration crackdowns. “I’ve been thinking about it these days, and after discussing it with my team, I think I’ll do just one date in the United States,” he wrote — confirming that the halftime show will be that single, historic stop.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Bad Bunny follows in the footsteps of some of music’s biggest names who have turned the halftime show into a cultural moment. Usher lit up the stage in 2024, Rihanna delivered a buzzworthy set in 2023, and Kendrick Lamar’s 2022 performance — alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige — went down as one of the most star-studded in history. Lamar returned last year for a record-setting show that also featured SZA, Samuel L. Jackson, Serena Williams, and Mustard.

Much of this musical direction is shaped by Jay-Z, who has served as the NFL’s “live music entertainment strategist” since 2019. His Roc Nation partnership with the league not only selects halftime performers but also supports social-justice reform initiatives. “What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world’s biggest stage,” Jay-Z said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

For Bad Bunny, the honor carries deep meaning. “What I’m feeling goes beyond myself,” he said. “It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”

Related Article: Bad Bunny’s Says His Tour Won’t Come To U.S. Because of ICE Raids

Related Article: Okay Then! Bad Bunny Has The Internet In A Frenzy Over His Sexy Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign

While NFL commissioner Roger Goodell recently said Taylor Swift would always be welcome at the Super Bowl, this year the spotlight belongs to Puerto Rico’s biggest star. Bad Bunny is set to turn the halftime show into a celebration of music, culture, and pride for millions watching around the world.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE