Listen Live
Music

Mariah Carey, Doja Cat & Young Thug Drop Albums

New Music Fridays: Mariah Carey, Doja Cat & Young Thug Drop Albums

Published on September 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Apple Music Gamma Present FLOWERS In Celebration Of Mariah Carey's New Album
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Happy Friday, everyone. We’ve made it to the weekend with many highly anticipated album releases for the last Friday of this month.

On Sept. 26, Mariah Carey released her highly anticipated album Here For It All, her first album in seven years. It features heavy-hitting collaborations with artists like Anderson .Paak, Kehlani and even The Clark Sisters. The album is sultry and harmonious, with tunes that make you want to dance and songs that reflect on the singers’ journey.

Rapper Doja Cat released her newest album Vie that is a funky blend of Pop that makes you feel you’ve been taken back in time to the ’80s. Vie, which is the French translation for “life”— is the fifth studio album for the artist. The album also features a collaboration with SZA on the track “Take Me Dancing.”

Young Thug, who recently reached a plea deal for the YSL RICO trial and had his jail phone conversations leaked to social media— also released a new album with a cover that sparked even more conversation about the rapper.

The LP, titled UY Scuti, is loaded with star-studded features including Future, Cardi B, T.I. Sexyy Red and many more. The album is seen as a new era for the rapper, who was behind bars since 2022 in the midst of the trial. Court officials barred the rap star from rapping about gang-affiliated activities and working with gang-affiliated artists.

Other releases this Friday also include Ari Lennox, with a new single, Ice Spice, a new bonus track from Cardi B and even Ty Dolla $ign.

Keep scrolling for a full list of music releases.

New Music Fridays: Mariah Carey, Doja Cat & Young Thug Drop Albums  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Here For It All (Album) — Mariah Carey

New Music Fridays: Mariah Carey, Doja Cat & Young Thug Drop Albums  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Vacancy — Ari Lennox

New Music Fridays: Mariah Carey, Doja Cat & Young Thug Drop Albums  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Out of Body — Khalid

New Music Fridays: Mariah Carey, Doja Cat & Young Thug Drop Albums  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Baddie Baddie — Ice Spice

New Music Fridays: Mariah Carey, Doja Cat & Young Thug Drop Albums  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Vie (Album) — Doja Cat

New Music Fridays: Mariah Carey, Doja Cat & Young Thug Drop Albums  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Through the Wall (Album) — Rochelle Jordan

New Music Fridays: Mariah Carey, Doja Cat & Young Thug Drop Albums  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Smile Body Pretty Face — Ty Dolla $ign Feat. Kodak Black & YG

New Music Fridays: Mariah Carey, Doja Cat & Young Thug Drop Albums  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Don’t Do Too Much — Cardi B

New Music Fridays: Mariah Carey, Doja Cat & Young Thug Drop Albums  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Move — Tiara Thomas Feat. H.E.R.

New Music Fridays: Mariah Carey, Doja Cat & Young Thug Drop Albums  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Vogue — Eric Bellinger

New Music Fridays: Mariah Carey, Doja Cat & Young Thug Drop Albums  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Toot Toot — Tweet

New Music Fridays: Mariah Carey, Doja Cat & Young Thug Drop Albums  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

UY Scuti — Young Thug

New Music Fridays: Mariah Carey, Doja Cat & Young Thug Drop Albums  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Trending
Mug Shot of Joanne Deborah Chesimard
0:00
Entertainment

Assata Shakur — exiled activist and Black liberation icon dies at 78

2 Items
News

Judge Dismisses RICO Lawsuit Against Diddy’s Mother Janice Combs

News

Flavor Flav Back On Sobriety Journey After Relapse

Entertainment

BLERD ALERT! 10 Iconic Debut Black Comic Book Hero Covers

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
64 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

8 Items
Travel

Find Out The Theme Nights for the 2025 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

18 Items
Entertainment

Former NFL MVP Shaun Alexander Says Wife Is Expecting 14th Child, X Tells Philip Rivers To Lock In

Pop Culture

4 Iconic Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements

Gary with Da Tea on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close