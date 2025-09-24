Tye Tribbett Talks Faith, Healing, and Launching “We Outside” Tour

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show welcomed one of gospel music’s most dynamic voices, Tye Tribbett, for a spirited interview that blended testimony, laughter, and a little bit of music history. Rickey introduced him as not only a Grammy-winning artist but also one of the most electrifying performers in gospel today—an artist whose songs regularly fuel the show’s morning praise breaks.

Tribbett, who pastors Live Church in Orlando, explained that his worship songs are designed to help people slow down, be still, and reflect. He said music like his worship medleys allow listeners to pause in a chaotic world and draw closer to God’s presence. Rickey admitted those very songs have carried him through some of his toughest days.

The gospel star is now preparing to take that energy global with his new tour, “We Outside.” After an earlier tour plan fell through, Tribbett pulled together friends like Kierra Sheard, Mike Todd with Transformation Worship, and rising artists Anthony Brown and Bree Trilla. “It’s gonna be crazy,” he promised. Fans can expect powerful worship, fresh voices, and even some surprises, including moments where Tribbett himself picks up instruments like the keytar.

The conversation took a heartfelt turn when Rickey asked how Tribbett manages to perform while grieving the recent loss of his father. Tribbett admitted it hasn’t been easy, but he draws strength from his family and from the very music he shares with others. “As I’m serving the people and as I’m working, I’m healing. This is the best music for healing, comfort, and strength,” he said.

Gary chimed in to ask what message he hopes people take away from his music. Tribbett explained that his goal is simple: to remind people to depend on God when life starts shaking. “When turbulence hits, you grab what’s solid. That’s what I want my music to be—something solid to hold on to,” he said.

The interview wasn’t all serious, though. Listeners were treated to funny stories, like Da Brat recalling how she and Tribbett used to switch off playing drums at church conventions. The crew even joked about starting a gospel supergroup.

Before signing off, Tribbett shared that the “We Outside” tour will stop in major cities including Dallas, Houston, Chicago, New York, and Atlanta. He invited fans to get tickets through his website and follow him on social media at @TyeTribbett.

It was a conversation that captured everything people love about Tribbett—his humor, his heart, and his unwavering commitment to creating music that uplifts and transforms.

