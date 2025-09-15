Lawyer Up, Buttercup! Megan Thee Stallion’s Defamation Case Is Ready for a Houston Showdown

Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion‘s defamation case against Milagro Gramz is making progress, with a new deposition scheduled to take place in a Houston court. This latest development in the defamation case is set to zero in on allegations of evidence tampering and uncooperative behavior.

For those who’ve been following the legal drama, Megan Thee Stallion’s defamation case against Milagro Gramz is part of a broader legal push by the Houston femcee to hold bloggers and online personalities accountable for spreading misinformation. The lawsuit, filed after Tory Lanez was convicted of shooting Meg, alleges that Gramz was paid thousands of dollars to speak negatively about Megan during her coverage of the case. In a not-so-surprising twist, the person allegedly giving her those payments was none other than Tory Lanez’s father, Sonstar Peterson.

The upcoming deposition is set to be exactly two hours and was approved by a federal magistrate judge in the Southern District of Florida. According to AllHipHop, a deposition date is yet to be set. However, Megan’s legal representatives believe this is a necessary step to “question [Milagro’s] alleged tampering of evidence and communications with other important people in this case.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s Defamation Case Involves Alleged Tampering & Uncooperative Defendants

This new deposition will focus on issues and evidence brought up during the first one on July 21st. A particularly key issue is the alleged conversations Milagro Gramz had with Tory Lanez‘s father. According to HotNewHipHop, in August, Megan’s lawyers accused Gramz of “deleting ‘thousands of messages'” with Sonstar Peterson. “Despite good faith attempts at conferral, Defendant has presented no well-reasoned explanation for the mass deletion of thousands of messages from her cell phone,” Megan’s lawyers said. The legal team also noted that Gramz failed to comply with a May 27th deadline to present digital records, such as metadata and texts.

This isn’t the first time Megan’s legal team has had to deal with uncooperative individuals. As BOSSIP reported, they previously dealt with a similar situation in Tory Lanez’s own deposition, which was described as “incredibly rude and disruptive.” Lanez reportedly interrupted Megan’s lawyers and insulted one of them by begging for her to comb her hair, but the behavior ultimately backfired in Meg’s favor. He was eventually ordered to cover Megan’s legal fees, with a magistrate judge now set to supervise his future testimonies.

Megan Thee Stallion’s defamation case against Milagro Gramz is a part of a larger mission to hold bloggers and social media personalities accountable for their actions. As she said in a previous statement, “It’s time to hold bloggers accountable for years of harassment, cyberbullying, and the publication of misinformation about my personal and professional life. I’ve endured countless attacks on my character based on false narratives from social media bloggers misrepresenting themselves as journalists. It’s unacceptable behavior and these individuals need to understand there will be repercussions for recklessly posting lies and defamatory falsehoods.”

The upcoming deposition in Houston, followed by the trial in November, is the latest chapter in this ongoing legal fight for justice and accountability.

