Jay-Z Bids to Open Caesars Palace Casino in Times Square

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Jay-Z has always embraced his role not just as a rapper, but as a businessman. The music mogul who once famously declared, “I’m not a businessman, I’m a business, man” is now setting his sights on one of New York City’s most iconic locations: Times Square.

Partnering with SL Green Realty and Caesars Entertainment, Jay-Z and his company Roc Nation are making a bid to open a Caesars Palace casino in the heart of Manhattan. The plan was recently presented during a committee meeting where Jay-Z himself explained why he believes the project could be transformative for the city.

The proposal isn’t just about entertainment; it’s about economics. The bid outlines the creation of roughly 3,000 construction jobs and nearly 3,800 permanent jobs once the casino is open. Supporters estimate it could generate $7 billion in tax revenue and contribute more than $26 billion to local businesses over time. For Jay-Z, who has a history of investing in New York projects like the Brooklyn Nets, the move into gaming reflects how legalized gambling has become a booming industry nationwide.

“This is what New York really looks like — partnerships across boroughs, people working together,” Jay-Z said at the meeting. “I’m trying to reserve myself, but it’s a very good idea. A very good alignment to fulfill the promise of Times Square.”

Still, not everyone is cheering. Leaders from the Broadway community and other neighborhood organizations are voicing strong opposition. Jason Laks, president of The Broadway League, argued that the casino threatens the very identity of Times Square.

“This casino’s developers don’t care about improving this neighborhood,” Laks said. “They are looking to profit on the backs of residents, local businesses, and the theater workers, producers, and owners who have brought us back from the pandemic.”

He went on to say that no amount of promised millions could cover up what he sees as the real motive: corporate profit at the expense of New York’s cultural core. “Broadway represents creative vitality and is the beating cultural heart of this city. A casino is something fundamentally different,” Laks insisted.

The proposal highlights a growing tension in New York: how to balance economic development with preserving the city’s cultural and community values. For now, Jay-Z and Roc Nation remain confident that the casino could be a winning bet for Times Square, while critics say it’s a gamble the city can’t afford to take.

