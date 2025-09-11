Miguel Reveals He Welcomed First Child with Filmmaker Margaret Zhang

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

The Grammy-winning “Adorn” singer revealed that he and his partner, filmmaker Margaret Zhang, quietly welcomed a child last year. Fans only learned the news when Miguel posted a heartfelt Instagram video to celebrate the baby’s first birthday.

In the clip, Miguel is all smiles as he cradles his little one, whose face is blurred for privacy. At one point, he raises a single finger to mark the milestone and encourages his child to do the same. When the baby mimics the gesture and begins to clap, Miguel beams with pride.

“Our baby turned 1 today!!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANGELITO!!!” he wrote in the caption. “We love you so much! So proud and honored that you chose us to be your parents. Papá wrote you a song—hope it always reminds you of how loved you are.”

The post quickly drew reactions from friends and fellow artists. Nicole Russell-Wharton left a heartfelt comment: “Happy 1st to the happiest baby on the planet and to the most devoted parents. ❤️❤️ WLY!” Musician Jessie Reyez also chimed in with a simple but warm “❤️❤️.” Zhang, 32, reposted the video to her own Instagram story, quietly confirming the special moment with her followers.

For Miguel, this marks a new chapter following a very public split. The singer was married to model and actress Nazanin Mandi for nearly four years before they separated in 2022, ending a 17-year relationship. At the time, a representative for the former couple told People, “After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now. The couple both wish each other well.”

Their long romance had once been a defining part of Miguel’s story. In a 2015 interview with Hot 97, he reflected on his relationship, explaining that he had grown into someone ready for marriage after years of hesitation. “I’ve come so far as a man and I’m just starting to feel solid where I can be like, ‘You know what? I think I can hold this down legitimately,’” he said at the time.

Now, several years later, Miguel seems to be embracing a different kind of growth—fatherhood. By writing a song for his son, sharing tender moments online, and celebrating with Zhang, the artist appears to be channeling both his creativity and his love into this new role.

For fans, the announcement may have been unexpected, but Miguel’s joy shines through in every frame of the video. One thing is clear: the singer has found inspiration not just in music, but in family.

