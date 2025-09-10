Listen Live
News

Charlie Kirk Shot At Utah Event

Published on September 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Inauguration Of Donald J. Trump As The 47th President
Justin Sullivan

Charlie Kirk Shot At Utah Event

OREM, UT.–Political activist and media personality Charlie Kirk has reportedly been shot at a Turning Point rally at Utah Valley University near Provo.

Video posted on social media appears to show Kirk being shot in the neck.

According to the Deseret News in Salt Lake City, it happened during a Q-and-A with students.

Other footage shows a large crowd scattering.

WATCH GRAPHIC VIDEO HERE

Campus police have just posted an update on X about the shooting, confirming that Kirk was shot and that a suspect is in custody.

“Today at about 12:10 a shot was fired at the visiting speaker, Charlie Kirk. He was hit and taken from the location by his security. Campus police is investigating, a suspect is in custody,” the post says.

President Trump posted to social media following:

SEE ALSO

Charlie Kirk Shot At Utah Event  was originally published on wibc.com

Trending
Entertainment

Rickey Smiley, Erica Campbell & Griff Honored by Gospel Music Hall of Fame

27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

10 Items
News

Tabitha Brown Attacked Over Giving Solid Career Advice

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
61 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

10 Items
Pop Culture

Tyrese “Gives No F-cks” About Calling Convicted Sexual Predator R. Kelly “The King of R&B,” X Drags Him

Entertainment

Lil Jon Gets Ripped & Centered: Muscle Beach Meets Meditation Mastery

13 Items
Pop Culture

Denzel Washington Says We’ve Been Pronouncing His Name Wrong All Along

16 Items
Entertainment

Throwing Their Names Into The History Books: Meet The 16 Black Starting Quarterbacks In The NFL In 2025

Gary with Da Tea on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close