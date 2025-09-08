Did Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist Break Up?

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Young Thug’s personal life is under the microscope after leaked jailhouse recordings began spreading across the internet. The calls, which surfaced in early September, feature the rapper discussing everything from his YSL crew to fellow artists like Drake, Future, and GloRilla. But it was his candid comments about past infidelity that quickly shifted attention toward his relationship with singer Mariah The Scientist.

In one call, Thug allegedly downplayed a photo a woman posted from his condo, claiming it was old. According to the leaked conversation, the picture was actually taken just days before his May 2022 arrest. Another call reportedly captured him telling a different woman he loved her and asking when she planned to have children. Her response—“When he comes home”—sparked even more chatter about Thug’s behavior behind bars.

As the audio clips went viral, Thug posted a short but telling message on X (formerly Twitter): “Chapter ended ❤️.” Fans instantly linked the cryptic words to Mariah, speculating that the couple may have split. One Instagram user summed up the general sentiment, writing, “She must’ve broke up with him.”

Mariah hasn’t directly addressed the situation, but she did post lyrics from her song “Rainy Days,” off her latest album Hearts Sold Separately. The words spoke of lost innocence, heartbreak, and betrayal: “I was naive, not ignorant. So much for my innocence now. Love me, leave me, let me down. I put forth an open heart and I’ve been hurt.” For many fans, the lyrics felt like a quiet confirmation that trouble was brewing.

Before her post, Thug attempted to set the record straight with a heartfelt apology. In a note shared on social media, he called Mariah “my baby” and admitted he was wrong. “You deserved better from me,” he wrote, pledging to do anything to repair their relationship. He also asked the public to leave her out of the drama, calling her “an innocent girl” who feels bad about the controversy.

Despite his plea, the conversation around the couple hasn’t slowed. For now, their status remains unclear. Whether the two are truly done or simply weathering a rough patch, one thing is certain: Young Thug’s leaked jail calls have turned his private life into a public spectacle, leaving fans eager for answers that only he and Mariah can provide.

