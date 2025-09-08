Listen Live
Erica Campbell, Rickey Smiley & Griff Honored by Gospel Hall of Fame

Published on September 8, 2025

This year, the Gospel Music Hall of Fame welcomed a truly special class of inductees, honoring titans whose influence extends far beyond the airwaves and into the very heart of the community. Leading the 2025 class are three beloved figures: gospel music powerhouse and radio personality Erica Campbell, Rickey Smiley, and Griff.

Rickey Smiley, celebrated for his trailblazing work in faith-based entertainment, has made a lasting mark through “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” With his unique blend of comedy, faith, and real-life stories, Smiley has created a beloved space where listeners are entertained and empowered. Both shows thrive at the intersection of faith and mainstream culture, demonstrating the incredible reach and impact gospel voices can have in modern media.

Erica Campbell has been a powerhouse in gospel music for decades, first rising to fame as one half of the iconic duo Mary Mary. As the host of “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell,” she continues to minister through music and conversation, uplifting listeners with anthems of faith and resilience. Alongside her, co-host Griff brings warmth, humor, and spiritual insight to the show, making their morning program a daily source of encouragement and inspiration for countless fans.

The induction ceremony also recognized the profound contributions of other honorees, including the legendary Clark Sisters and prolific songwriter and producer Donald Lawrence, for their lifetime achievements in shaping the landscape of gospel music.

This year’s inductees represent the vibrant and diverse tapestry of modern gospel culture. They have used their platforms not just to entertain, but to uplift, minister, and reflect the enduring power of faith in our daily lives. Their induction is a well-deserved honor, celebrating their unwavering commitment to spreading the good news.

Rickey Smiley, Erica Campbell & Griff Honored by Gospel Music Hall of Fame  was originally published on getuperica.com

