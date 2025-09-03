Snoop Dogg’s Rep Says Viral Apology Over LGBTQ Comments Is Fake

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Rumors of an apology from Snoop Dogg are making the rounds on social media, but the rapper’s camp says fans shouldn’t be fooled. Following backlash over comments he made about Disney/Pixar’s Lightyear, a screenshot appeared online showing what looked like Snoop admitting fault and apologizing to the LGBTQ community. According to sources close to him, however, the statement is a fabrication.

The alleged comment, which circulated after being posted under a clip from Hollywood Unlocked, claimed to come from Snoop’s verified Instagram account. In it, the words attributed to him read: “I was just caught off guard and had no answer for my grandsons. All my gay friends [know] what’s up, they been calling me with love. My bad for not knowing the answers for a 6-yr-old. Teach me how to learn. I’m not perfect.” The comment was deleted shortly after, but not before it was widely shared.

Despite the post’s appearance, sources insist neither Snoop nor his team had anything to do with it. “It is a fake,” a representative clarified, emphasizing that the 52-year-old hip-hop legend has not issued any statement in response to the controversy.

The backlash stems from remarks Snoop made on the It’s Giving podcast earlier this year. While discussing Lightyear with hosts, he said the moment featuring Alisha Hawthorne (voiced by Uzo Aduba) and her wife “f**ked me up” and left him “scared to go to the movies” with his grandsons. He admitted the scene caught him off guard, saying, “These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.”

Meanwhile, one of the film’s writers, Lauren Gunderson, has spoken out proudly about contributing to the inclusion of Alisha’s wife and child in the script. Gunderson explained that while working at Pixar in 2018, she wrote the character’s partner as female instead of male, a choice she believed would have powerful representational impact. “As small as that detail is in the film, I knew the effect it could have,” she wrote on Instagram. “Love is love. I was proud to see a happy queer couple onscreen.”

Lightyear, a spin-off of Toy Story starring Chris Evans as Buzz Lightyear, sparked global debate when it was released in 2022. The film’s same-sex kiss drew praise from LGBTQ advocates while leading to bans in several Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the UAE.

For now, what’s clear is that the supposed apology from Snoop Dogg is not real. While the controversy continues to spark conversation about representation in children’s media, his camp is firm: he has not walked back his original remarks, and any online “apology” should be treated as fake.

