Listen Live
Pop Culture

Snoop Dogg Ripped For Slamming Disney’s LGBTQ+ Representation: “I Didn’t Come Here For This Sh-t”

Published on August 26, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Snoop Dogg "Iz It A Crime" Movie Album Screening

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Snoop Dogg has slowly begun to lean right over the past few years, and now he’s hopped on the anti-LGBTQ bandwagon.

The rapper was recently on the It’s Giving podcast. While talking to host Sarah Fontenot, he revealed around the 31-minute mark that he recently had to skirt a tough conversation with his grandson over the movie Lightyear.

The Pixar movie features Uzo Aduba as the female lead character Alisha Hawthorne, a lesbian, and Snoop’s grandkid was confused about how she and her wife had a kid together.

“Why my grandson in the middle of the movie like, ‘Papa Snoop, how she have a baby with a woman? She a woman,'” Snoop recalls.

He continues, “I didn’t come here for this sh-t. I just came to watch the goddamn movie.”

Snoop couldn’t wrap his head around how to explain it to the toddler, so he hushed him and told him to finish eating his popcorn.

Snoop is pretty upset that instead of just enjoying some time with his grandson, he was tossed into teaching something he doesn’t have a lesson plan for.

“So it’s like, f-ck me, I’m scared to go to the movies now,” Snoop said. “Like, y’all throwing me in the middle of sh-t that I don’t have an answer for.”

He adds, “It threw me for a loop. We have to show that at this age? Like, they’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.”

Snoop isn’t the first person to find an issue with the lesbian relationship in the movie because it was a source of contention prior to its 2022 release.

In one scene, a brief kiss between two women was initially cut from the film, but it was reinstated following backlash, according to Variety

Unable to please both sides, it led to the movie being banned in several Middle Eastern and Asian countries, and its pro-LGBTQ stance was blamed for the movie’s underwhelming opening weekend. 

See how social media is reacting to Snoops’ stance on LGBTQ portrayal in kids’ films below.

Snoop Dogg Ripped For Slamming Disney’s LGBTQ+ Representation: “I Didn’t Come Here For This Sh-t”  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

Trending
Celebrity

Heavy On The HouseWIFE: Country Crooner K. Michelle Reveals She’s Married—Is THIS Her Hidden Hubby?

23 Items
Pop Culture

Zendaya’s Most Sizzling Instagram Moments

11 Items
Pop Culture

Karrueche Confirms She’s Dating Amid Deion Sanders Rumors, X Quick To Judge

Pop Culture

Inside Keke Palmer’s 32nd Birthday Bash: A Chic White Dress, Red Pixie Cut, & Celebrity Guest List

20 Items
Music

R&B Hip-Hop Work Songs: 20 Tracks About Jobs & The Grind

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
58 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

38 Items
Lifestyle

Hottest NFL Players In 2025

20 Items
Movies

20 Black Music Movies We Can’t Get Enough Of

Gary with Da Tea on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close