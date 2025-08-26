Snoop Dogg Ripped For Slamming Disney’s LGBTQ+ Representation: “I Didn’t Come Here For This Sh-t”

Snoop Dogg has slowly begun to lean right over the past few years, and now he’s hopped on the anti-LGBTQ bandwagon.

The rapper was recently on the It’s Giving podcast. While talking to host Sarah Fontenot, he revealed around the 31-minute mark that he recently had to skirt a tough conversation with his grandson over the movie Lightyear.

The Pixar movie features Uzo Aduba as the female lead character Alisha Hawthorne, a lesbian, and Snoop’s grandkid was confused about how she and her wife had a kid together.

“Why my grandson in the middle of the movie like, ‘Papa Snoop, how she have a baby with a woman? She a woman,'” Snoop recalls.

He continues, “I didn’t come here for this sh-t. I just came to watch the goddamn movie.”

Snoop couldn’t wrap his head around how to explain it to the toddler, so he hushed him and told him to finish eating his popcorn.

Snoop is pretty upset that instead of just enjoying some time with his grandson, he was tossed into teaching something he doesn’t have a lesson plan for.

“So it’s like, f-ck me, I’m scared to go to the movies now,” Snoop said. “Like, y’all throwing me in the middle of sh-t that I don’t have an answer for.”

He adds, “It threw me for a loop. We have to show that at this age? Like, they’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.”

Snoop isn’t the first person to find an issue with the lesbian relationship in the movie because it was a source of contention prior to its 2022 release.

In one scene, a brief kiss between two women was initially cut from the film, but it was reinstated following backlash, according to Variety.

Unable to please both sides, it led to the movie being banned in several Middle Eastern and Asian countries, and its pro-LGBTQ stance was blamed for the movie’s underwhelming opening weekend.

See how social media is reacting to Snoops’ stance on LGBTQ portrayal in kids’ films below.

