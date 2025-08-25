Kendrick Lamar Pops Out at Clipse Show for "Chains & Whips"
Kendrick Lamar Pops Out at Clipse Show for “Chains & Whips”
Clipse’s Let God Sort Em Out Tour rolled into Los Angeles on Saturday and the Virginia duo made the night a moment fans won’t forget.
In the middle of their set, Kendrick Lamar hit the stage to join them for “Chains & Whips,” making it the first time all three have performed the record together in person.
RELATED: One Kendrick Lamar Verse Allegedly Got Clipse Dropped By Def Jam
The crowd erupted as Kendrick slid right into his verse. Kenny only performed his bars from “Chains & Whips”, no solo moments. He instead kept the spotlight on Pusha T and Malice:
“This is our home city, it’s such a privilege to be in front of the motherf***ing legends, man.”
The North American leg of Clipse’s tour runs through September before they hit festival season. In November, they’re lined up for Dia De Los Deftones in San Diego and Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw at Dodger Stadium. Then, Clipse is heading overseas for a European run of LGSEO.
The venue, Novo, holds a special place in Kendrick’s story, too. Back when it was still called Club Nokia, he played two sets there in one night just days before good kid, m.A.A.d city dropped in 2012. He came back in 2017 to perform “Doves in the Wind” with SZA on her Ctrl Tour. Now, he’s returned again, this time showing love to the brothers who’ve been credited as hip-hop’s MVPs of 2025.
- Why We’re Still Obsessed With Mya’s Timeless Beauty At The 2025 Caribbean Music Awards
- Trump to Deliver Announcement Tuesday Amid Health Speculation
- Leaked Jail Audio: Young Thug Allegedly Spent $50K On Fake Streams For Gunna’s Album
- Florida Pastors Arrested While Praying Over ‘Black History Matters’ Mural That Gov. Ron DeSantis Ordered Removed
- Pras Michel’s Sentencing For Conspiracy Postoned For Colon Cancer Surgery
- The Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Collection To Drop This Thursday
- DC Mayor Extends Trump’s Federalization Of Law Enforcement As White House Claims Victory In Crime Crackdown
- Case Closed Cardi Found Not Liable In $24 Million Assault And Battery Trial, Trolls Pregnancy Rumors With Open Shirt Celebration
- Sizzling Songstress Gabby Samone Talks Touring, ‘American Idol’, & Making Mariah Carey Proud–‘It Was Crazy’ [Exclusive]
- Snoop Dogg’s Rep Says Viral Apology Over LGBTQ Comments Is Fake
- Urban One Radiothon For St. Jude Kids Raises $1.6 Million
- Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
- Celebs Who Turn 50 This Year
- US Embassy Official Told Trump’s South African Refugee Program Is For White People Only, New Report Says
- The 50 Hottest, Flyest & Sexiest Looks from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour
Kendrick Lamar Pops Out at Clipse Show for “Chains & Whips” was originally published on wiznation.com