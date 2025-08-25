Listen Live
Kendrick Lamar Pops Out at Clipse Show for "Chains & Whips"

Kendrick Lamar Pops Out at Clipse Show for “Chains & Whips”

Published on August 25, 2025

Source: Getty Images

Clipse's Let God Sort Em Out Tour rolled into Los Angeles on Saturday and the Virginia duo made the night a moment fans won't forget.

In the middle of their set, Kendrick Lamar hit the stage to join them for "Chains & Whips," making it the first time all three have performed the record together in person.

The crowd erupted as Kendrick slid right into his verse. Kenny only performed his bars from “Chains & Whips”, no solo moments. He instead kept the spotlight on Pusha T and Malice:

“This is our home city, it’s such a privilege to be in front of the motherf***ing legends, man.”

The North American leg of Clipse's tour runs through September before they hit festival season. In November, they're lined up for Dia De Los Deftones in San Diego and Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw at Dodger Stadium. Then, Clipse is heading overseas for a European run of LGSEO.

The venue, Novo, holds a special place in Kendrick's story, too. Back when it was still called Club Nokia, he played two sets there in one night just days before good kid, m.A.A.d city dropped in 2012. He came back in 2017 to perform "Doves in the Wind" with SZA on her Ctrl Tour. Now, he's returned again, this time showing love to the brothers who've been credited as hip-hop's MVPs of 2025.


Kendrick Lamar Pops Out at Clipse Show for "Chains & Whips"  was originally published on wiznation.com

