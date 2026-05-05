Get The Look: These Celebs Brought The Drama To The 2026 Met Gala With Hair And Glam

Source: ✕ The Met Gala is fashion’s biggest night, and this year’s theme, “Fashion is Art,” proved that beauty is part of the fashion masterpiece. Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the 2026 red carpet combined style and self-expression, with celebrities using hair and makeup as fabulous extensions of their looks. At the Met, the assignment goes far beyond the outfit. It’s about creating a full visual story, and this year, glam played a leading role. Hair was sculpted into wearable art, makeup choices felt artistic, and every lash, contour, and curl contributed to the overall narrative. From soft, romantic finishes to bold, avant-garde beauty moments, the red carpet became a gallery of inspiration where no detail was accidental. When fashion is treated as art, glam becomes the moment that brings the entire costume to life. It’s the difference between a beautiful look and a style statement that goes viral, gets saved to mood boards, and ultimately shapes the way we experiment with our own beauty routines. Recreate The Celebs’ 2026 Met Gala Beauty Looks Love Beauty? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. So whether you were locked in on Doja Cat’s sculpted waves, mesmerized by SZA’s statement lashes, or taking notes from Teyana Taylor and Ciara’s flawless mane and glam, consider this your blueprint. If you’re ready to try some of our favorite celebs’ standout 2026 Met Gala beauty moments, follow the breakdowns below to revamp your look and make your next beauty moment just as artistic as this year’s Met Gala slays.

5. Keke Palmer’s Glowing Skin Kenya Alexis, lead celebrity makeup artist for actress Keke Palmer, used Aveeno to prep Keke’s skin and body for the Met Gala. To achieve Keke Palmer’s that lasted throughout her appearance on the carpet, and the afterwards, Alexis used Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Oil Mist, Aveeno Calm + Restore Triple Oat Serum and Gel Moisturizer, to keep her skin moisturized without the risk of flare ups or irritation. “Before any glam, we focused on deep hydration and calming the skin, so everything layered beautifully and lasted all night,” shared Alexis. “Prep included Aveeno Calm + Restore Triple Oat Serum to soothe and strengthen the skin barrier and Aveeno Calm + Restore Oat Gel Moisturizer for lightweight hydration that sits perfectly under makeup. For body, we kept it soft, radiant, and nourished with Daily Moisturizer Body Oil Mist and Lotion layered for natural glow on the shoulders and decolletage.” Product Details Aveeno® Daily Moisturizing Body Oil Mist (unscented) : Amazon Description: · With oat oil and jojoba oil, this oil mist nourishes and conditions rough, sensitive, dry skin. · Smoother, more even skin in one week. Aveeno® Calm + Restore Triple Oat Serum : Amazon Description: · Instantly soothes skin and fortifies its moisture barrier. · Formulated with nourishing triple oat complex and calming feverfew Aveeno® Calm + Restore Oat Gel Moisturizer: Amazon Description: · Helps to soothe & hydrate irritated, dry, sensitive skin. · Fast-absorbing, lightweight gel face cream with nourishing prebiotic oat & calming feverfew · Moisturizes skin for 48 hours. …